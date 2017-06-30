15 things to do in the Fraser Coast this weekend (July 1-2)

Saturday
Poppins in the Park
When: 10am-4pm
Where: Portside Heritage Precinct, Maryborough
What: Maryborough's riverside parks come to life with exciting parades, nanny races, markets and creative activities for the kids. This Saturday will be the final event of the Mary Poppins festival.
Cost: Free entry
Hervey Bay 70s/80s Annual Reunion
When: 1pm-10pm
Where: Hervey Bay Hotel
What: A big reunion for those who lived in the Bay during the 70s and 80s. A band has been put together for some nightly entertainment.
Cost: Free entry
Burlesque at the Bayswater
When: 5pm-late
Where: Bayswater Hotel
What: Kryptonite presents When You Wish Upon a Star at the Bayswater Hotel this weekend. Disney-themed party.
Cost: Free entry
Guy McLean Horsemanship Spectacular
When: 4pm-8.30pm
Where: Susan River Homestead, Noble Rd, Hervey Bay
What: Renowned horseman Guy McLean will show his unique style of horsemanship during a two-hour performance this Saturday. Barbecue and refreshments available. Gates open 4pm for a 6pm start
Cost: Adults $35; children (5-14yrs) $20; family (2 adults+2 children) $100, children under five enter free.
Belly Dance Concert
When: 5.30pm
Where: Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club
What: Second annual Hafla (concert) hosted by the Nefertiti Dance club. Doors open 5.30pm for a 6.30pm start. Family friendly event with belly dancers from across the state.
Cost: Adults $15; children (12yrs and under) $7; performers $10.
Pier Park Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.
Cost: Free
Hervey Bay Parkrun
When: 7am
Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade
What: A 5km run along the Esplanade every weekend - its you against the clock.
Be sure to register the night before you run at www.parkrun.com.au.
Join the group for a post parkrun coffee afterwards.
Cost: Free entry
Sunday
Christmas in July
When: 2pm-8.30pm
Where: Seafront Oval
What: Dial A Home Doctor brings another family fun day for the community at Seafront Oval, with free rides, face painting, fireworks and food for the community.
Cost: Free entry
Sunday in the Park
When: 9am-1pm
Where: Queens Park
What: MELSA hold their Sunday in the Park session on the last Sunday of each month. Minature trains run through the park. Rides are $2pp or $10 for 6 rides. Activities for children and Maryborough's local brass band will also feature on the day.
Cost: Free entry
Round Island transfers
When: 9am departure, return at 1pm
Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina
What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring food, drinks and a fishing rod aboard The Milbi.
Cost: Adults $35, children $25.
Annual Bird Sale
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough Showgrounds
What: The Hervey Bay Bird Club will host their annual bird sale this Sunday. A wide variety of avians will be available for purchase from across Qld and NSW, along with cages, bird toys and other wares.
Cost: $2 entry. Under 12s free.
NAIDOC church services
When: 8.30am-10am, 10am-12pm
Where: Details below
What: Church services for NAIDOC week; Bayside Christian Church (8.30am-10am), Scrub Hill, Nikenbah (10am-12pm).
Cost: Free entry
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St theatre
What: The Country, Rock and Blues club meets each Sunday from 6pm at the Z-PAC theatre. Music starts 6pm and contunues until 10pm. Licensed bar available. Give it a try whether you know how to play or are just learning.
Cost: Free entry
All Weekend
Heritage City Quilt and Craft Extravaganza
When: 9am-3pm over Saturday and Sunday
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: An exciting weekend of craft hosted annually by the Rotary Club of Maryborough Sunrise. Crafters and quilt suppliers from across south-east Queensland journey to the city for two days of demonstrations and workshops.
Cost: $5 entry.
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.
Cost: Free