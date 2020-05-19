Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 15-year-old is in custody over the alleged stabbing death of another teenager in Darwin overnight
A 15-year-old is in custody over the alleged stabbing death of another teenager in Darwin overnight
Crime

15-year-old in custody over alleged stabbing death

by JUDITH AISTHORPE and WILL ZWAR
19th May 2020 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 15-year-old boy is in custody over the alleged stabbing death of another teenager in the Bagot Community in Darwin overnight.

Officer in Charge of Major Crime Unit, Detective Senior Sergeant Troy Stephens said the two boys were known to each other and said others may be called upon as witnesses.

Officer in Charge of Major Crime Unit, Detective Senior Sergeant Troy Stephens will give an update on the death at the Bagot Community.

Posted by The NT News on Monday, 18 May 2020

"It's believed both persons were known to each other but the exact nature of the relationship is yet to be established," he said.

"There were a number of people present, as it is a community where a number of people live ... as to how closely involved people are or aren't, that's still to be determined."

Det Sgt Stephens said it wasn't known if the alleged offender was a member of the Bagot Community.

Earlier today police said a 15-year-old was taken to hospital overnight with a stab wound to his chest.

The teen later died in hospital.

Police said a knife was found at the scene.

Originally published as 15-year-old in custody over alleged stabbing death

court crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big cash injection for Bay community legal services

        premium_icon Big cash injection for Bay community legal services

        Politics The funding will be provided over the next five years

        • 19th May 2020 5:00 PM
        Have your say on Maryborough Showgrounds revamp

        premium_icon Have your say on Maryborough Showgrounds revamp

        News Fraser Coast Regional Council wants to hear your opinion on the future of the...

        • 19th May 2020 4:35 PM
        Traffic lights to be installed at busy M'boro intersection

        premium_icon Traffic lights to be installed at busy M'boro intersection

        News More than $800,000 will be spent on the project

        Why Bay property market is bucking trend

        premium_icon Why Bay property market is bucking trend

        News An agency said the impact of COVID-19 was a shortage of listings