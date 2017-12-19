15 year photo mystery solved

FIFTEEN years after Janet Ely discovered a stranger's precious photos in her home, they have finally been reunited with their owners all the way on the other side of the globe.

It's all thanks to a Hervey Bay researcher who was able to help solve the mystery of the black and white photo box.

In November, Lyn Quince, a volunteer researcher for the Hervey Bay Family History Association was approached by Ms Ely.

Margaret Clarke with the pictures and papers which she thought were lost forever. Margaret Clarke

"She said when she was moving from her home in Brisbane the removalist gave her some boxes to pack up her stuff and inside she found some parcels," Ms Quince said.

"He told her to throw them away but she didn't and instead kept them for 15 years determined to do something about them."

Passionate about her work, it didn't take long for Ms Quince to track the owners down.

In fact, it took just two weeks to find Margaret Clarke who lives in England.

Through researching names, hotels featured in photos and visiting ancestry.com, Ms Quince found Mrs Clarke with some extra help from a local English newspaper.

"I looked up what the closest newspaper was and emailed the editor and they said they'd do a story on it," she said.

"When they published, they got a phone call from a woman who recognised herself as a bridesmaid in one of the wedding photos."

The bridesmaid called Mrs Clarke to say she had been featured in the local newspaper.

Shortly after, Mrs Clarke called the newspaper and explained she was the person in the article.

After receiving an email from Mrs Clarke, Ms Quince posted the memorabilia to her home in Sussex, England.

"I was delighted to receive the package of family weddings, pictures of the 1962 and 1963 big freeze with my father shovelling the snow," Mrs Clarke said.

"Photos of a machine made by my Grandfather's factory, menus from car club annual dinners and cuttings from a local newspaper about my wedding in 1965."

The recovery meant Mrs Clarke could finally reminisce with photos from her childhood, teenage life and early married life.

It was also discovered the memorabilia belonged to Mrs Clarke's father, Ted Newman and his wife Betty.

"I consider everyone involved have acted responsibly and all credit to the local newspaper who took this seriously," she said.

"This (is an) example of social history (being) returned to its rightful owner and I cannot be more pleased."