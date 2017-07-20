150 new students enrolled on Fraser Coast campus

ORIENTATION events will be held at the University of the Sunshine Coast's Fraser Coast campus on Friday as 150 new students begin the next step of their academic journeys.



The new students will experience a mix of social and academic activities that will give them the skills and knowledge they need to hit the ground running when the second semester gets underway on Monday.



Councillor Daniel Sanderson, who has the Education, Training and City Precinct Development Portfolio, said it was great to see a new group of students starting their studies in the region.



"I think it's excellent and it really shows our region is on the move in every way," he said.



"The more we can help lay solid and healthy foundations, the more our region will flourish.



"This is really good news for our educational community and regional economy."



The new students will join about 400 who are currently enrolled at the campus.



The students are enrolled in a number of different degrees, including nursing, education, animal ecology, science, psychology, social work, sport studies, accounting, marketing and tourism, leisure and event management.



Student mentors will conduct tours tomorrow.



Daniel Davey, Beau Ivey, Chelsea Jennings, Rochelle Silvester and Melissa Parker are introduced to campus life at Orientation at USC Fraser Coast. Contributed