150 YEARS: Last call for the Tatts

TIME GENTS: Ryan and Jason Cameron with their Tattersalls Hotel 'family' of locals who have been frequenting the establishment for the last 21 years . The pub will close its doors in Maryborough tomorrow for the last time in 150 years. Cody Fox

MARYBOROUGH'S Tattersalls Hotel will close its doors for the last time today after serving almost 150 years as a local watering hole.

The Richmond St pub owners consider their loyal patrons more like family than customers having been a constant for the highs and lows in their life.

Although the photo wall has been pillaged as locals wish to take a happy memento home with them, the decor still echoes an Elvis theme in tribute to past publican Lance Cameron.

Mr Cameron, who passed away five years ago at 69, is survived by his two sons Jason and Ryan who followed in their father's footsteps to keep the 'Tatts' open.

Due to health issues in the family, Jason said the time had come to sell the hotel which was snapped up by Richers Transport.

"Everyone here is family and pretty much part of the furniture,” Jason told the Chronicle.

"We have had too many great moments here over the past 25 years my family has owned it to pick just one.

"This place means a lot to my family and is pretty much my dad, who worked the bar for years, in a nutshell.”

Ryan and Jason Cameron with a photo of their late father and well-known local publican Lance. Cody Fox

Lance's wife and Jason's mother Cathy Cameron added the Tatts legacy was being the "friendliest pub” in Maryborough.

"Through the people who worked there over the years or frequented the watering hole the place has touched a lot of local lives,” she said.

"Lance is part of the place, you can still see pictures of him around the joint.

"We are having a party (today) to celebrate the memories and we welcome everyone in the local community to come and have one last beer.”

Tatts regulars Gary Neumann and Ang Dunbar have been present almost daily at the pub for the last 21 years.

"It is definitely the end of an era,” Mr Neumann said.

"It is a family here and we used to joke when we went out for dinner we had to pop by and say 'G'day to the family'.

"My first day in Maryborough I came in here and asked the bar tender, Lance, if he knew of any work going. He said 'give me five minutes' and walked over and chatted to the only other person at the end of the bar. And just like that he had set me up with work at the slipway starting the very next day.”

Ang Dunbar agreed, "this pub just is us”.

"The Camerons really are the best people ever.

"We will try to keep the group together after it closes.”

Richers Transport's Graham Richers said the property had been purchased to expand his business' March St address which backed onto the Tattersalls Hotel.

"There is vacant land at the back of the hotel which we plan to utilise,” he said.

"The pub will close but there are not any immediate plans for the building.”