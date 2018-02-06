Menu
151 aspiring homeowners sign up for council's building grant

Blake Antrobus
THE Fraser Coast Regional Council's $10,000 building grant has closed with about 151 applications.

Of those, 109 have been approved, 17 have not complied, 20 are waiting for review and 5 are waiting for the applicants to provide further documentation.

Under the scheme, which covers 100 new houses across the region, applicants over 18-years-old who are building a new home and receiving less than $85,000 a year are eligible for grants of up to $10,000 to help build their new home.

Among the applications, 15 were from Oakhurst and 13 were from Burrum Heads.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said the program had been popular since it launched last November.

"It will help 100 families gain the great Australian Dream - owning their own home," Cr Loft said.

"Council accepted 160 applications to ensure that applications are available in case some are not approved or are unable to finish building within the 12 month time frame."

Grants will be paid when Council receives a copy of the final building inspection certificate confirming the home can be occupied.

fccouncil fcdevelopment fraser coast homeowners

