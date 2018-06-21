Menu
SPARK OF HISTORY: The region had its own large electricity generating station at Howard, which opened in 1948. It supplied electricity to Hervey Bay and District for many years.
News

$15.2 million upgrade to Howard electrical station

Blake Antrobus
by
21st Jun 2018 1:00 AM
A MULTI-million upgrade to the Howard electrical station will soon start to improve connection issues at the regional Fraser Coast town.

The $15.2 million upgrade is part of more than $18 million of Ergon Energy projects allocated in the State Budget.

$3.7 million will be spent on preliminary work at Howard in the next few months ahead of detailed design work for the refurbishment.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the work will be strategically staged over two years to minimise disruptions across the region.

"Preliminary works to begin soon will involve the removal of six 66kV circuit-breakers and associated protection changes at other sites to facilitate demolition and subsequent rebuilding of the switchyard,” Dr Lynham said.

"The construction phase will feature the installation of a new 12MVA transformer and associated plant in place of one of the existing 7.5MVA transformers, while the second 7.5MVA transformer will be retained for contingencies.”

The construction phase is expected to begin in July next year.

dr anthony lynham ergon energy fcdevelopment fcpolitics howard
Fraser Coast Chronicle

