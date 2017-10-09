15,600 jobs lost in retail in regional Queensland

Empty stores are a common sight in towns and cities around the state as belt-tightening by consumers, high overheads, competition from big national chains and new technology all take their toll. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm

THOUSANDS of jobs have been lost in regional Queensland as struggling retailers shut up shop.

Empty stores are a common sight in towns and cities around the state as belt-tightening by consumers, high overheads, competition from big national chains and new technology all take their toll.

New analysis of industry trends data shows that while employment levels in sectors such as hospitality and healthcare are rising fast, the number of people working in retail is shrinking.

"Over the past four years, retail employment in Greater Brisbane has grown by just 6500 - which is slow itself - but the dramatic impact can be seen in the rest of the state where the number has fallen 15,600,'' economist Pete Faulkner of North Queensland-based Conus Consultancy Services said.

