16 reasons why you should always check injured wildlife

Four of five bearded dragons released earlier this month. 17 eggs were retrieved from a dead bearded dragon several months earlier, 16 of which hatched.

Four of five bearded dragons released earlier this month. 17 eggs were retrieved from a dead bearded dragon several months earlier, 16 of which hatched. Matthew McInerney

THESE five, days-old bearded dragons are the perfect example as to why injured wildlife should always be reported.

The mother was hit by a car in Hervey Bay, and died due to serious head injuries shortly after it came into care.

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast volunteers discovered the reptile was heavily gravid - pregnant - and the equivalent of an emergency caesarean was performed to collect the eggs.

Seventeen eggs were recovered at close to their full term, and collected for artificial incubation, 16 of which hatched just after Christmas.

Volunteer Natalie Richardson said it was important for road trauma victims to be safely removed from the road to prevent other animals, that may feed on the remains, being hit.

"It's also important to check for young or babies in pouches of mammals, and during reptile birthing and nesting season to check for potential gravid (reptiles),” she said.

"Some lizard and snake species have eggs, some have live young.

"If a reptile hasn't been completely squashed or the eggs damaged, the eggs can sometimes be saved and incubated through to hatching.”

The same goes for freshwater turtles.

In the case of reptiles, Natalie said, if their injuries are such that the only humane option is euthanasia, then a caesarean can be performed.

"People should call WRFC as soon as possible if they think they have a gravid reptile or are unsure.

"Time is important in these cases as in deceased animals, everything starts to shut down or decay,” she said.

You can phone Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast on 4121 3146.