Fraser Coast Regional councillers at a meeting in Maryborough last year.
160 DAYS: Which sitting councillors will run for reelection?

Jessica Lamb
23rd Oct 2019 12:01 AM
WITH the next Fraser Coast Regional Council election just under 160 days away, Anne Maddern is the only councillor to confirm she will not run again.

Mayor George Seymour and deputy mayor Darren Everard have confirmed they will run again next year.

Councillors James Hansen, Paul Truscott, Daniel Sanderson, Rolf Light, Denis Chapman, Stuart Taylor and Zane O'Keefe have also thrown their hats in the ring.

Councillor David Lewis said at this point in time he would likely run again as he still had goals he wanted to achieve.

The next general council election has been called for March 28, 2020.

