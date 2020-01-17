166mm! State gets overnight soaking as storms loom

Josh Bullock age 10 has some fun in the water in New Farm Park after the storm that hit Brisbane on Thursday. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

Josh Bullock age 10 has some fun in the water in New Farm Park after the storm that hit Brisbane on Thursday. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

SIGNIFICANT rain fell over parts of Queensland overnight, with more showers and storms forecast across the state today and into the weekend.

The largest total for the southeast was Palen Creek near Mount Barney with 166mm and in the metro area the highest total so far is 61mm at Browns Plains.

Broadmere in the western downs saw 154mm fall overnight, while the Brisbane suburb of Bulimba recorded 55mm in the past 24 hours.

Regions to the north of Chinchilla saw around 150mm.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Matt Bass said inland and eastern parts of Queensland experienced extensive and persistent showers and thunderstorms overnight.

"That's why we've seen some of these totals in excess of 100mm," he said.

"It's pretty dry out there, so even with those 150mm the creeks have got a flow in but certainly no floods."

Mr Bass said storms and showers are expected to continue in eastern parts and across the southeast today and tomorrow.

"Thunderstorms are expected to be severe through much of the eastern state today, not so much the coastal strip but inland parts and also through the tropics as well so we could see some damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall in severe thunderstorms particularly through the central highlands up into the southern tropics, Townsville and Mackay and areas like that are a risk as well," he said.

Josh Bullock age 10 has some fun in the water in New Farm Park after the storm that hit Brisbane on Thursday. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

"There will be more of those heavy totals around, particularly through the Central Highlands, Burnett, inland southeast coast even, and the Darling Downs looks a good chance of seeing more heavy totals today."

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for residents in Capricornia, parts of Central Highlands, Coalfields and Central West Forecast Districts.

Damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely to hit Gladstone, Emerald, Rockhampton, Clermont, Moranbah and Mount Morgan.

Mr Bass said storm activity in southeast Queensland will "peak" during Saturday and early Sunday morning.

Lila Knott age 7 has some fun in the water in New Farm Park after the storm that hit Brisbane today. Thursday January 16, 2020. (AAP image, John Gass)

"We've got showers continuing to feed in from the northeast today and there could be the odd rumble of thunder in that activity as well, and then basically showers will develop a lot more across inland parts with more frequent thunderstorms into the afternoon through the interior," he said.

"For the southeast the main focus of activity is really for tomorrow and into Sunday morning - we have a bit of a troff system turning up on the coast tomorrow so very frequent showers across tomorrow, the odd thunderstorm and some heavy falls about the southeast possible tomorrow."