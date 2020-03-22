Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer

$168m superstar tests positive for COVID-19

22nd Mar 2020 5:30 AM

Juventus and Argentina striker Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 26-year-old forward, rated among the top strikers in the world and commanding a transfer fee in the region of 90 million euros ($A168m) is currently asymptomatic and is self-isolating at home.

 

Watch every Hyundai A-League game LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

 

Dybala announced on Twitter that he and his partner Oriana Sabatini had both tested positive. He is the third Juve player affected after defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Dybala wrote: "Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the COVID-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive.

"Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages."

 

 

A Juventus statement read: "Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19.

"He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March.

"He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic."

 

This article originally appeared on Sky Sports and has been republished with permission.

 

Originally published as $168m superstar tests positive for COVID-19

coronavirus juventus paulo dybala

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crab pot pincher gets nipped with $5000 fine

        premium_icon Crab pot pincher gets nipped with $5000 fine

        Crime The man was caught after Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers began investigating reports of people interfering with commercial crab pots.

        Another COVID case confirmed in Wide Bay

        premium_icon Another COVID case confirmed in Wide Bay

        News Wide Bay health service confirms another coronavirus case

        UPDATE: What to expect in wake of water supply trouble

        premium_icon UPDATE: What to expect in wake of water supply trouble

        Breaking Many Maryborough residents are without water

        Caring Keri helps isolated Bay residents

        premium_icon Caring Keri helps isolated Bay residents

        News Via social media requests, volunteers are delivering essentials like groceries and...