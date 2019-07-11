16ha in one of the fastest growing areas in the country

Development in South Ripley is charging along with more than 55ha currently on the market.

Development in South Ripley is charging along with more than 55ha currently on the market. Cordell Richardson

A MASSIVE slice of South Ripley is up for sale - and for a price that's sure to make some dough in the future.

The 16ha site is marketed through Yong Real Estate and is expected to sell for north of the $2.5 million mark.

The land is already earmarked for residential use and intended for subdivision within the Ripley Master Plan next to Springfield.

Yong Real Estate agent Harvey Huang said the land is so well-priced because the amenities have not progressed that far south yet.

"The reason for the price is it's such a large size, it's more of a land-bank situation though," he said.

"Everyone knows how Ripley has been doing really well but the biggest thing is that it's going to keep expanding and going further south to meet up with Springfield."

"But it's so cheap at the moment because the services aren't there yet."

Ripley is destined to house 120,000 people within coming years and this land will become a part of it.

This block is a short drive to Ripley Town Centre and only 35 minutes to Brisbane, giving it a broad appeal among those moving from out of the area.

Mr Huang said it's already zoned for residential, which is another reason it will sell well, however many developers are looking for land to develop right now, rather than something to bank.

"More developers, especially in the market right now, they're not really looking to land bank, they're much more focused on turning over developments and getting their 20 per cent," he said.

Two other sites, neighbouring Providence and the Ripley Town Centre at 787-815 Ripley Rd and 770 - 774 Ripley Rd are currently on the market, measuring 23 and 16ha respectively.

Both of those sites are being sold through expressions of interest campaigns.