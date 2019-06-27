17 highlights of this year's Winter Harvest Festival

There will be a number of cooking demonstrations at this year's Winter Harvest Festival in Aratula.

THE Winter Harvest Festival is the jewel in the Scenic Rim Eat Local Week crown, as it gives visitors the opportunity to taste a wide array of produce from different farmers all in the one location.

With more than 70 market stalls, this will be your opportunity to eat and drink your way across the Scenic Rim in one day.

Some of the highlights of this year's Winter Harvest Festival include:

The famous Kalbar and District Bendigo Community Bank Tractor Pulling competition. Celebrity cooking demonstrations with Ben Ungermann (Master Chef 2017 runner-up), Ash Martin (Spicers Hidden Vale), Glen Barratt (Wild Canary) and Richard Ousby hosted by Queensland's leading food authority and Scenic Rim Regional Food Ambassador Alison Alexander. Local beef, pork and lamb, including locally raised beef from The Butcher Co, Running Creek Beef and Fassifern Valley Foods. Five ice-cream and gelato vendors - Ungermann Brothers, Lemon Lovers Gelato, Summer Land Camel Farm's gelato, Moffatt Fresh Produce carrot ice-cream and Naughty Little Kids goat's milk gelato. Cheese made from sheep, camel, goat and cow's milk, from Summer Land Camel Farm, Towri Sheep Cheese, Naughty Little Kids and Pure Artisan Cheese. Valley Pride Produce, Moffatt Fresh Produce and Peak Veggie Patch all selling fresh, locally picked fruit and vegetables. Sample Scenic Rim craft beers from Scenic Rim Brewery (including their brand-new beer the Beauy and Blue Spiced Pumpkin Ale), Fortitude Brewery and 4Hearts Brewing drops including the famous Wabbit Saison Carrot Beer. Wines from O'Reilly's Canungra Valley Vineyards, The Overflow Estate 1895 and Witches Falls Winery. Fresh carrot juice from Moffatt Fresh Produce. 2m8's BBQ and VUE Events will be selling smoked meats, including brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs plus plenty of authentic local flavours. There'll even be a vegetarian option - pulled jackfruit. Delicious Scandinavian sweets and pastries from local food artisan Flemming Jakobsen at the Nordic Cuisine food truck. Woodfired pizzas, topped with local Scenic Rim ingredients. Arthur Clive's Bakery Café's cakes, slices, pies and bread. Native bush ingredients grown on Tamborine Mountain by Wilde Foods. Seven coffee stalls. Local musicians Ross Weber and Dilly performing live all day. Face painting and activities for the kids.