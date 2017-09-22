Men swim for their lives after catamaran sinks off Fraser Is

A 17-METRE power catamaran sunk off the coast of Fraser Island in the early hours of Friday morning.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay was called just north of Coongul Point on the western side of the island just after 1.30am.

Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said three men from the Gold Coast were on-board when the cat started filling with water.

VRM was called to reports of a 55 foot power catamaran sinking off Fraser Island. Marine Rescue Hervey Bay

The men managed to get off the vessel and swim to Fraser Island mainland before rescue crews arrived.

"We picked them up off Fraser Island and bought them back to Hervey Bay about 5am," Ms Barclay said.

"The vessel was taking on water and subsequently sunk, however it is still floating bow up in the water."

A 55 foot power catamaran sunk off Fraser Island. Marine Rescue Hervey Bay

Ms Barclay said they had returned to the waters to collect debris but the remainder of the vessel would be in the hands of a professional salvage company and insurance.

There is no indication as to what caused the catamaran to sink at this stage.