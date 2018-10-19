17 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND
Saturday
Urangan Markets
When: Saturday 7am-1pm
Where: Urangan Pier Park, Hervey Bay
What: Community markets
Cost: Free
Meals on Wheels 50th Birthday
When: Saturday 11am-1pm
Where: 39a Islander Rd, Hervey Bay
What: The local staff and volunteers for Meals on Wheels will celebrate 50 years working in the region. All community members are encouraged to come along and join in the festivities which will include cake and nibbles.
Cost: Free
Hervey Bay Good Old days reunion
When: Saturday from noon
Where: Hervey Bay Hotel
What: If you were living in Hervey Bay in the "good old days” of the '70s and '80s then this is the event for you.
From what started as a group of the region's ex-pats' reconnection online has turned into an annual meet-up at the Hervey Bay Hotel.
Cost: Free
A Russian Triple Bill
When: Saturday 7.30-10.10pm
Where: Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, Maryborough
What: Following their sell-out performances of A Festival of Russian Ballet, the Imperial Russian Ballet Company return to Australia with A Russian Triple Bill.
Cost: Tickets $59-$89 www.ourfrasercoast.com.au
Night Terrors EP Launch
When: Saturday 7-9pm
Where: Upstairs at the Beach House Hotel, Scarness
What: Local artist Leonie Kingdom is releasing her debut five track EP Night Terrors.
Cost: Free
Kite Decorating
When: Saturday 10am-1pm
Where: Stockland Hervey Bay
What: Join in-centre fun where you will be able to decorate your very own kite or have a photo with a very special surprise guest.
Cost: Gold coin donation
Micro Bat Talk
When: Saturday 10am-1pm
Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery
What: Bring the kids as there will be lots to see and do including colouring in, win a badge, plastic bats, micro bat power point and lots more.
Cost: Gold coin donation appreciated.
Come and Try day
When: Saturday 9-11am
Where: Fraser Coast Pistol Club, Maryborough
What: Impact Firearms Training is hosting a free come and try day for anyone over 11 years of age at Fraser Coast Pistol Club. To attend you will need suitable clothing, enclosed shoes and photographic identity.
Cost: Free
Jazz and Shiraz Festival
When: Saturday 11am-2pm
Where: Fraser Shores Retirement Village 1, Hervey Bay
What: Fraser Shores Retirement Village will come alive for the Jazz and Shiraz Festival featuring My Kitchen Rules stars Dan and Steph performing a cooking display.
Enjoy toe tapping live tunes from Swing Alive jazz band plus wine tasting and coffee van.
Cost: Free entry, for village tours please RSVP on 31552112.
Sunday
Bayside Transformations graduations
When: Sunday 9.30am-1.30pm
Where: Bayside Christian Church, Hervey Bay
What: The local rehabilitation centre will celebrate five graduates and their eighth birthday celebration. The morning service will showcase the powerful testimonies of the graduates and there will be cake afterwards with lunch back at Transformations Campus.
Cost: Free
Step Up! Hervey Bay
When: Sunday at 10am-2pm
Where: Seafront All Abilities Playground, Pialba
What:This Hervey Bay event will raise money for people with Down syndrome and includes a fundraising walk, sausage sizzle, face painting, jumping castle and petting zoo.
Cost: $20 for families and $5 of individuals.
Market day
When: Sunday 7am-noon
Where: Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, Maryborough,
What: Come join us with heaps of fun, bargains, great food/drinks and connect with nature at your own leisure
Cost: Free entry and parking, gold coin donation into wildlife sanctuary.
Fraser Coast Motor Enthusiast Day
When: Sunday 9.30am-2.30pm
Where: Tinana Hotel
What: This event brings together social motorbike and car groups for what will be a social day where each group can promote their individual organisation.
Cost: Free
Nikenbah markets
When: 6am-noon
Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Nikenbah
What: Community markets
Cost: Free
All weekend
Relay for Life Hervey Bay
When: Saturday 3pm to Sunday 9am
Where: Stafford Park, Hervey Bay
What: Relay for Life is an overnight 18-hour event where teams take turns to walk/run/crawl/wheel/dance around the track to fight back against cancer.
Cost: Free to spectate
Relay for Life Maryborough
When: Saturday 3pm to Sunday 9am
Where: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park
What: Relay is a chance for the Maryborough community to recognise and celebrate local cancer survivors, patients and their carers, to honour and remember loved ones lost to cancer and to raise money to help save more lives. The theme for the 2018 Maryborough Relay For Life is a Night at the Movies.
Cost: Free to spectate
Community mural sessions
When: 10am-2pm Saturday and Sunday
Where: Rooftop carpark Foyer, Stockland Hervey Bay
What: The public can join artist Akos Juhasz to create a permanent community mural celebrating reconciliation.
Cost: Free