17 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND

GREAT CAUSE: Teghan, Anneke, Nikita and Micah Johnson lend their support to the Cancer Care Services team at Hervey Bay Relay for Life last year.

GREAT CAUSE: Teghan, Anneke, Nikita and Micah Johnson lend their support to the Cancer Care Services team at Hervey Bay Relay for Life last year. Alistair Brightman

Saturday

Urangan Markets

When: Saturday 7am-1pm

Where: Urangan Pier Park, Hervey Bay

What: Community markets

Cost: Free

Meals on Wheels 50th Birthday

When: Saturday 11am-1pm

Where: 39a Islander Rd, Hervey Bay

What: The local staff and volunteers for Meals on Wheels will celebrate 50 years working in the region. All community members are encouraged to come along and join in the festivities which will include cake and nibbles.

Cost: Free

Hervey Bay Good Old days reunion

When: Saturday from noon

Where: Hervey Bay Hotel

What: If you were living in Hervey Bay in the "good old days” of the '70s and '80s then this is the event for you.

From what started as a group of the region's ex-pats' reconnection online has turned into an annual meet-up at the Hervey Bay Hotel.

Cost: Free

A Russian Triple Bill

When: Saturday 7.30-10.10pm

Where: Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, Maryborough

What: Following their sell-out performances of A Festival of Russian Ballet, the Imperial Russian Ballet Company return to Australia with A Russian Triple Bill.

Cost: Tickets $59-$89 www.ourfrasercoast.com.au

Night Terrors EP Launch

When: Saturday 7-9pm

Where: Upstairs at the Beach House Hotel, Scarness

What: Local artist Leonie Kingdom is releasing her debut five track EP Night Terrors.

Cost: Free

Kite Decorating

When: Saturday 10am-1pm

Where: Stockland Hervey Bay

What: Join in-centre fun where you will be able to decorate your very own kite or have a photo with a very special surprise guest.

Cost: Gold coin donation

Micro Bat Talk

When: Saturday 10am-1pm

Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery

What: Bring the kids as there will be lots to see and do including colouring in, win a badge, plastic bats, micro bat power point and lots more.

Cost: Gold coin donation appreciated.

Come and Try day

When: Saturday 9-11am

Where: Fraser Coast Pistol Club, Maryborough

What: Impact Firearms Training is hosting a free come and try day for anyone over 11 years of age at Fraser Coast Pistol Club. To attend you will need suitable clothing, enclosed shoes and photographic identity.

Cost: Free

Jazz and Shiraz Festival

When: Saturday 11am-2pm

Where: Fraser Shores Retirement Village 1, Hervey Bay

What: Fraser Shores Retirement Village will come alive for the Jazz and Shiraz Festival featuring My Kitchen Rules stars Dan and Steph performing a cooking display.

Enjoy toe tapping live tunes from Swing Alive jazz band plus wine tasting and coffee van.

Cost: Free entry, for village tours please RSVP on 31552112.

Sunday

Bayside Transformations graduations

When: Sunday 9.30am-1.30pm

Where: Bayside Christian Church, Hervey Bay

What: The local rehabilitation centre will celebrate five graduates and their eighth birthday celebration. The morning service will showcase the powerful testimonies of the graduates and there will be cake afterwards with lunch back at Transformations Campus.

Cost: Free

Step Up! Hervey Bay

When: Sunday at 10am-2pm

Where: Seafront All Abilities Playground, Pialba

What:This Hervey Bay event will raise money for people with Down syndrome and includes a fundraising walk, sausage sizzle, face painting, jumping castle and petting zoo.

Cost: $20 for families and $5 of individuals.

Market day

When: Sunday 7am-noon

Where: Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, Maryborough,

What: Come join us with heaps of fun, bargains, great food/drinks and connect with nature at your own leisure

Cost: Free entry and parking, gold coin donation into wildlife sanctuary.

Fraser Coast Motor Enthusiast Day

When: Sunday 9.30am-2.30pm

Where: Tinana Hotel

What: This event brings together social motorbike and car groups for what will be a social day where each group can promote their individual organisation.

Cost: Free

Nikenbah markets

When: 6am-noon

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Nikenbah

What: Community markets

Cost: Free

All weekend

Relay for Life Hervey Bay

When: Saturday 3pm to Sunday 9am

Where: Stafford Park, Hervey Bay

What: Relay for Life is an overnight 18-hour event where teams take turns to walk/run/crawl/wheel/dance around the track to fight back against cancer.

Cost: Free to spectate

Relay for Life Maryborough

When: Saturday 3pm to Sunday 9am

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park

What: Relay is a chance for the Maryborough community to recognise and celebrate local cancer survivors, patients and their carers, to honour and remember loved ones lost to cancer and to raise money to help save more lives. The theme for the 2018 Maryborough Relay For Life is a Night at the Movies.

Cost: Free to spectate

Community mural sessions

When: 10am-2pm Saturday and Sunday

Where: Rooftop carpark Foyer, Stockland Hervey Bay

What: The public can join artist Akos Juhasz to create a permanent community mural celebrating reconciliation.

Cost: Free