17,000 MEALS: Fraser Coast joins the fight against hunger

THE region's shoppers have rallied together to join the fight against hunger this winter by raising enough funds to help SecondBite deliver the equivalent of 17,230 meals for locals in need.



As part of Coles' Winter Appeal, Fraser Coast residents raised more than $3400 by purchasing $2 donation cards at Coles stores including Hervey Bay, Bay Central and Maryborough, contributing to over $184,000 raised across Queensland and a massive $1.1 million nationally.



The funds raised have helped to deliver the equivalent of more than 13 million meals to Queenslanders doing it tough since 2011.

