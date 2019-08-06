Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

17,000 MEALS: Fraser Coast joins the fight against hunger

Carlie Walker
by
6th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE region's shoppers have rallied together to join the fight against hunger this winter by raising enough funds to help SecondBite deliver the equivalent of 17,230 meals for locals in need.

As part of Coles' Winter Appeal, Fraser Coast residents raised more than $3400 by purchasing $2 donation cards at Coles stores including Hervey Bay, Bay Central and Maryborough, contributing to over $184,000 raised across Queensland and a massive $1.1 million nationally.

The funds raised have helped to deliver the equivalent of more than 13 million meals to Queenslanders doing it tough since 2011.　
 

More Stories

Show More
coles fraser coast hervey bay hunger maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    URGENT CALL: Coast O Negative supplies running short

    premium_icon URGENT CALL: Coast O Negative supplies running short

    News Fraser Coast residents with an O Negative blood type are being urged to roll up their sleeves and donate

    HEARTFELT MESSAGE: Bay mum's life-changing foster care

    premium_icon HEARTFELT MESSAGE: Bay mum's life-changing foster care

    News It doesn't matter what their story is or where they came from ...

    Wide Bay MP accuses State Govt of dragging its feet on hwy

    premium_icon Wide Bay MP accuses State Govt of dragging its feet on hwy

    News Mr O'Brien is chair of the Joint Select Committee on Road Safety.