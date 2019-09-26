$17K THEFT: Accused footy club treasurer fronts court

THE former treasurer of a Hervey Bay sporting club accused of stealing $17,000 worth of canteen and registration money had adjourned her case for another month.

Shona Lee Divljak, 46, represented by solicitor Melissa Guilfoyle, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday facing one count of stealing as a clerk or servant.

The former Hervey Bay Seagulls committee member is accused of taking the money and failing to bank it between January this year and her arrest in August.

Her case will return to court on October 31.