$17K THEFT CHARGE: Fraser footy club treasurer arrested

AN EMBATTLED Fraser Coast rugby league club is dealing with allegations one of its own committee members pocketed $17,000 worth of canteen and registration money.

The Chronicle can reveal Hervey Bay Seagulls treasurer Shona Divljak has been charged with stealing following a police investigation into the alleged missing money.

The 46-year-old mum and prolific sporting volunteer is accused of taking the money and failing to bank it between January this year and her arrest at the weekend.

Hervey Bay Detective Sergeant Mick Polit said members of the club's committee allegedly discovered the money never made it into club accounts and reported it to police.

Det Sgt Polit said police would allege the money, which he described as being "basically all of their registration and canteen income for the year", had since been spent.

The club has previously been plagued by financial struggles.

Documents obtained by the Chronicle last year showed the club had accumulated an unrelated debt of $126,000 which stemmed from operational costs over consecutive seasons and had no link to Ms Divljak.

That had been reduced to $50,000 by December.

Earlier this year, while promoting the club's fundraising efforts through Containers for Change, Ms Divljak told the Chronicle Queensland Rugby League had helped the club with its "immediate cash flow issues" and the committee was working hard to "get the club up and running".

"We have now been able to pay a majority of our smaller local debts and entered into payment arrangements with our larger ones," she said at the time.

"We are ticking over quite well. "The vibe around the ground on a Tuesday and Thursday is very positive.

"We have a brand new committee and everyone seems to be gelling really well with our ideas and enthusiasm."

The Chronicle contacted Ms Divljak yesterday but she said she did not wish to comment.

Queensland Ruby League Central Division Manager Rob Crow yesterday described the arrest of the club's treasurer as a "disappointing situation".

"The club elects the committee and we support that system," he said

"We normally receive financials so from that perspective we can keep an eye on things.

"There isn't anything else we can do (from a QRL level)."

Mr Crow insisted however that the alleged loss of $17,000 did not place the club in any financial danger.

"The financial position of the club is very strong," he said

"They are in a healthy financial position at present mostly due to the hard work of the committee this year.

"We are happy with where they are financially.

"It will be business as usual for the club and players."

Hervey Bay Seagulls Vice President Brendan Jackson said the club would "not be making a statement at this time as the matter is before the courts".

"The club is in a healthy position and will continue to run as normal," he said.

Ms Divljak will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 26.