17yo science whiz fast-tracked in career

Mikaela Bell is set to partake in a fast tracked USC Science degree.
Mikaela Bell is set to partake in a fast tracked USC Science degree.
Inge Hansen
by

SHE is just 17-years-old but Mikaela Bell is already on track for a career in medicine or biomedical research.

The 2017 Riverside Christian College dux and OP1 student has a great fascination for science and was the winner of the Fraser Coast's top senior school science award in 2017.

She said she was excited to begin USC's Bachelor of Science (Accelerated) which is an individually tailored program to cater for high-achieving school leavers.

This will allow her to complete the three-year degree in just two years.

"I am not sure what field of science that I want to pursue yet, so this accelerated degree offers me the flexibility to explore many different scientific fields and then focus on the areas that interest me most," Mikaela said.

"The ability to save one year of undergraduate study was a major deciding factor when choosing USC as my first preference for university."

Mikaela said once she has completed her degree, she hoped to study medicine or pursue post-graduate research in either biotechnology or biomedical science.

In her senior high school years, Mikaela has received an impressive number of science based awards and accolades including the Fraser Coast Science Research Awards hosted by USC with her research into the ability of heavy metals to kill or inhibit the growth of microorganisms.

She's also won the school's Science Faculty Award, the Zonta Club Award for high achievement in STEM subjects as a female student and a high distinction in a university head start subject in human anatomy and physiology.

