18 charged, $4000 of drugs seized by M'boro police in July

MORE than $4000 worth of drugs were seized by Maryborough Police over last month, as part of work conducted by the Wide Bay Burnett District over July.

About $12,560 worth of drugs were seized by officers across Bundaberg, Maryborough and Gympie patrol groups.

Maryborough had a total of $4060 in drugs seized.

Information received via Crime Stoppers led to six arrests and eighteen charges being laid.

Some of the charges include eight counts of possession of dangerous drugs and seven counts of possessing drug utensils.

Counts of failing to dispose of syringe, permit premises and Weapons Act offence were also recorded.