18 events and developments to make Fraser Coast boom

THE future is looking bright for the Fraser Coast in 2018.



With several developments approved for the new year and tourism projects set to go ahead, there's never been a better time to be on the Fraser Coast.



Here are 18 developments, projects and events that are set to be game-changers in 2018.



Solar farm coming to Fraser Coast region



The Teebar Clean Energy Project is set to go online before the end of the year.



Jobs are set to become available at the solar farm, with the project likely to be connected and delivering energy into the grid by the end of 2018.



The project, worth about $80 million, will include about 212,000 solar panels covering 96 hectares.



The solar panels will generate enough electricity to power between 10,000 and 15,000 homes.



Funding approved for Bay Youth Precinct



Funding for the Pialba Youth Precinct has been approved and the project is set to go ahead later this year.



Late last year the State Government announced a $1.55 million grant for the project, which will create about 21 jobs for the region.



The boost will kickstart the $2.63 million project, which was funded through the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.



Funds will go towards upgrading the Esplanade skate park, basketball courts, additional sports furniture, an enhanced stage area and an additional 100 parking spaces to cater for major events.



Projects funded by the program must be completed by June 30, 2019.



Howard emergency services hub underway



Work is set to be completed on Howard's new emergency services hub this year after the first sod was turned in August last year.



The new $9 million police station will also provide facilities for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the Rural Fire Service and the State Emergency Service.



Tobruk dive site set to bring in millions



The dive site will bring millions of tourism dollars to the region each year and it will be ready by mid-2018.



The ex-HMAS Tobruk was secured for the region last year and it will be scuttled off the coast of Burrum Heads about June, providing a dive site and a new tourism attraction for the Wide Bay.



SKY HIGH: Trevor Walden captured this unique view of the ex-HMAS Tobruk being towed into the Burnett River from his helicopter.Photo: Trevor Walden

A final resting place for the Tobruk is yet to be determined, but the plan put forward by the Wide Bay Regional Dive Wreck Advisory Group picked out a location 25.14 nautical miles from the Urangan Boat Harbour entrance and 22.78 nautical miles from the entrance of the Burnett River.



It is estimated the wreck will provide an economic boost of $4 million per year.



Birthplace of Mary Poppins refurbished



This year the Maryborough birthplace of Mary Poppins author PL Travers will be brought back to life by the Fraser Coast Regional Council. Revitalisation works on the Kent St building are set to be completed by the Mary Poppins Festival in late June.



About $660,000 will go towards structural works on the building, including repainting, fixing water-damaged rooms and removing asbestos.



The building is sure to be a huge tourism drawcard for the region.



M'boro Hospital upgrade due to start



The upgrade of Maryborough Hospital will start early this year.



The $10 million project will include a refurbishment of the emergency department and outpatient facilities at the hospital.



The project is expected to create 29 local construction jobs.



Upgrades to the hospital were announced alongside plans for a new ambulance station to be built on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd in Urraween.



Comedian brings tour to Maryborough



Renowned comedian Julia Morris is headed to Maryborough in May.



The talented television star will light up screens in I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here before her visit.



She is bringing her Lift and Separate Golden Jubilee tour to the Brolga Theatre on May 12 from 7.30pm.



Tickets will cost $54.90 for adults and $49.90 for concessions.



New building will increase emergency beds



The second stage of Hervey Bay Hospital's $40 million upgrade is underway and will be carried out this year.



The second stage will include a new three-storey building that will increase beds at the emergency department from 19 to 37, new education and learning facilities and a 24 bed Clinical Decision Unit.



There will also be additional space for a future inpatient ward and intensive care unit.



The second stage of the project will deliver an injection into the Fraser Coast economy, as well as generating about 170 jobs.



Work set to begin on military memorial



Work on the second stage of the $3 million Queens Park military memorial will start this month, complementing the Duncan Chapman statue.

An aerial view of the Duncan Chapman memorial.





The second stage is expected to be completed by June 30.



The council is managing the Queens Park project as part of its contribution to the memorial, which will trace the journey of the Anzacs from Gallipoli to the Western Front.



Stage 2 will include vertical weathered steel blades which will form a stylised sculpture of the cliffs of Gallipoli.



Luxury RV community about to be built



It's a $140 million development set to be completed this year. Latitude25, located at Nikenbah, will be a gated luxury RV lifestyle community.



Sod was turned on the development last year.



The project will feature modern homes with RV garages as well as facilities that will include a state-of- the-art Clubhouse and Leisure Centre, tennis courts, a golf putting green, swimming pool, gym and walkways surrounding two lakes.



Business plan takes shape for sports precinct



A business plan for the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct is being prepared and will be presented to council either this month or next month.

An artists impression of the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct. AEC Group will prepare the business plan for the project. Contributed





Fraser Coast CEO Ken Diehm said the next steps of the project were dependent on the business plan.



The project will be built over five stages, with the council hoping grants will cover the majority of the $50 million construction bill.



It will include facilities for football, netball, basketball, tennis, rugby league, AFL, a running track and clubhouses.



Legendary singer to perform in Bay next month



Music legend John Farnham is set to perform in Hervey Bay next month in an event that will bring a massive tourism boost to the region.



The 'By the C' event will also include James Reyne, The Black Sorrows and Ross Wilson and will be held at the Seafront Oval on February 10.



The music festival is aimed at anchoring the region's 2018 summer drive marketing campaign, targeting tourists within a radius of about 300km.



New M'boro health hub on the cards



Maryborough's $200 million Prescare health hub received a unanimous vote of approval from the Fraser Coast council in 2016 and work on the project is anticipated to go ahead later this year.



The project is expected to provide 300 construction jobs.



Post construction, it will provide more than 150 jobs across a diverse range of services, including medical, retail, food, cleaning administrative and community-based roles.



The aged care services hub will be built on land across from Maryborough Hospital in Yaralla St.



New facilities for Fraser Coast schools



A new hall worth $4.5 million has been pledged for Maryborough State High School.



Funding for the hall was secured as part of the State Government's $200 million Advancing Queensland Schools Package. Maryborough State High School won't be the only school with new facilities.



A $1 million dollar music block has been promised to Tinana State School and $80,000 has been promised for a refurbishment of Albert State School's administration block were announced under the State Government's capital work program last year.



New opportunities for entrepreneurs



A bold plan for Maryborough's CBD is set to continue this year, giving budding entrepreneurs the chance to flourish in the heart of the Heritage City.



Celebrate Maryborough is a program designed to fill vacant commercial and retail outlets with creative projects or start-up businesses.



It is aimed at linking property owners who have vacant premises with entrepreneurs and artists who are looking to trial a start-up business or low-cost space to display and sell products.



Train repairs bring jobs to the region



Dozens of jobs are in the pipeline for Maryborough after it was announced that about 30 of the India-built New Generation Rollingstock would be brought to the Heritage City for upgrades to their air conditioning, braking and heating systems.



The trains, currently being built in India, have been plagued with problems and the project is expected to get Maryborough industry back on track.



Superstar set to perform at Brolga



Australian superstar Timomatic will perform at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre this month.



The event will be held on January 20 from 7pm.



Tickets will cost $39.50.



Music festival will impress the crowds



It had to be cancelled due to rain, but this year the region will host its first Fraser Coast Music Muster on a date yet to be announced.



The event was set to be held over five days at Maryborough Showgrounds in October.



The tourism drawcard is likely to go ahead at the end of the year.



Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society secretary Rhonda McDonald said preparations were already being made for this year's muster.

