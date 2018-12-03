Menu
Crime

18 people charged after police blitz in Hervey Bay

Annie Perets
by
3rd Dec 2018 12:00 AM
A TWO-day operation conducted by Hervey Bay police sent a strong message to the community ahead of the summer holidays - if you break the law, you will be caught.  

Eighteen people were charged with a total of 27 offences as part of a two-day operation dubbed Operation Baldur.   

People were charged with offences including possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug utensils, fail to dispose of needle syringe, driving a motor vehicle without a licence and drug driving.  

A samurai sword and pocket knives were among the weapons seized.   

Several infringement notices were also issued to drivers for traffic offences including passenger failing to wear seat-belt, drive/park a defective vehicle, fail to give way at round about and using a mobile phone while driving.  

Hervey Bay Police Station officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Brooke Flood said similar operations would happen regularly in the future.   

All of the people charged will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in the coming weeks.  

If you have information for police, call Policelink on 131 444.  

