18 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend
Saturday
Children's book launch
When: 10.30am - 11.30am
Where: Hervey Bay Library, Old Maryborough Rd
What: Saturday Storytime with special guest author Robyn Osborne to launch her new picture book, Bruno - The Boisterous Blue Dog from the Bush. Come dressed like Bob the Bushie and win some great prizes. Children need to be accompanied by an adult or guardian.
HBCM in concert
When: 6pm - 8pm
Where: Hervey Bay City Musicians Bideford St, Hervey Bay
What: Each of Hervey Bay City Musicians' three ensembles will present highlights of their musical year in our Hall. Members of the public are welcome to attend.
Cost: Gold coin donation.
Santa's Arrival
When: 10am - 11am
Where: Stockland Hervey Bay
What: Join Santa, Rudolph, Frosty the Snowman as well as dancing elves and even a unicycling Candy Cane as they spread Christmas cheer.
The parade commences at 10am on the verandah near Heaps Discount, Santa photos will begin at 11am. There will be roaming entertainment, dancers and free face painting.
Simply The Best
When: 8pm - 10.30pm
Where: Hervey Bay RSL
What: Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner returns to the RSL with her 'Simply the best' show. 18 plus show.
Cost: tickets $25 members, $30 non members
Gold coin yoga
When: 8am
Where: Ernie Organ Park, next to Torquay Pier
What: Yoga under the trees. BYO Mat.
Cost: Gold coin
Maryborough Speedway
What: Gates open 1, racing from 4pm
Where: Fraser Shores Maryborough Speedway
What: 10th annual V8 dirt modifieds 'King of the Ring' with junior sedans, modified sedans and nostalgia sedans
Cost: $25 adults, $20 student/pensioner, $75 family under 12 free
Homelessness Christmas Drive
When: 3pm - 9pm
Where: Community Lifestyle Agency, Bazaar St Maryborough
What: Bring donations for our Homeless Christmas Drive to deliver and then share a meal. More information call 0429 224 682.
Amamoor Breakfast run
When: 7.30am -11am
Where: Meet at Maryborough McDonalds
What: Join Sunstate Motorcycles for their last ride of 2018 from Alice street in Maryborough to Amamoor General store for food and drinks. All riders to sign riders declaration form.
Cooper's Walk for brain cancer
When: Registration 7.30 am - 8.30am begin
Where: Bill Fraser Park, Charlton Esp and Bideford St Torquay
What: This year's Walk4BrainCancer is in memory of family, friends and loved ones who have sadly lost their battle or who are today fighting brain cancer.
The walk is 3km from Bill Fraser Park to The Beach House in Scarness and raises money and awareness for brain cancer.
Cost: walk4braincancer.com.au
End of Year concert
When: 1pm and 6.30pm
Where: Brolga Theatre
What: Sparks Dance Centre's End of year show called NEON reflects everything from the 80's to now. 1pm Matinee, 6.30 evening show
Cost: $18 - $24
Sunday
Sunday in the Park
When: 9am - 1pm
Where: Queens Park Maryborough
What: Ride the trains, listen to Maryborough Excelsior City Band live in the rotunda, bouncy castle, have your face painted and enjoy good food and drinks. Please wear closed in shoes.
Cost: Mini train rides $2/ride.
The Handmade Expo Hervey Bay
When: 9am - 1pm
Where: PCYC Hervey Bay O'Rourke St
What: Home-made products perfect for Christmas gifts with food and coffee stalls plus free face painting for the kids. Wheelchair and pram friendly.
Cost: Free entry and free parking.
Summer Sunday
When: From 9.30am
Where: Tinana Christian Church, Gympie Rd
What: Food for sale, water slide and jumping castle, kids preforming, remember to bring your togs.
Brooweena Museum Market Day
When: Sunday 8am -1 2pm
Where: Brooweena Historical Village and Museum
What: Community market with lots of local crafts, handmade goods, food and drinks, coffee van, face painting and more. The museum is also open, free entry during market, pets welcome on a leash.
Zonta Awareness
When: Sunday from 12.30pm
Where: Plaza cinemas, Bazaar St Maryborough
What: Screening of 'Enough' to help raise awareness for the Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women and Girls
Cost: $12
Movement for Mia
When: 10am - 12.30pm
Where: Maryborough Airport leaving 10.30am
What: Fundraising car ride not just for car clubs. Everyone is welcome to join a morning drive on the open road and making new friends.
Finish off with a relaxing beverage and lunch at the Bay Central Tavern. Fundraising for Movement for Mia. For more information call 0478 414 549.
Cost: $10 per car
Sweaty Santa Run and Walk
When: 6am
Where: Anzac Park and Ululah Lagoon
What: Join the annual charity Sweaty Santa Run and Walk. Everyone dresses in Christmas theme. A bbq breakfast is provided afterwards. Walk starts at 6 am 5km or 10km and run starts at 6.45am 5km or 10km. Kids 2k mat 7.15am.
Cost: $5
Both Days
Da Vinci Machines
When: 9am - 3pm
Where: Maryborough Town Hall
What: See 500 year old contraptions brought to life including Da Vinci's flying machines and actual size replicas of his most famous artworks, including Mona Lisa.
Cost: $5-12. See ourfrasercoast.com.au