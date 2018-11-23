18 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

LOTS TO DO: See action like Geoff Phillips in the V8 Dirt Modifieds at the Maryborough Speedway this weekend.

Saturday

Children's book launch

When: 10.30am - 11.30am

Where: Hervey Bay Library, Old Maryborough Rd

What: Saturday Storytime with special guest author Robyn Osborne to launch her new picture book, Bruno - The Boisterous Blue Dog from the Bush. Come dressed like Bob the Bushie and win some great prizes. Children need to be accompanied by an adult or guardian.

HBCM in concert

When: 6pm - 8pm

Where: Hervey Bay City Musicians Bideford St, Hervey Bay

What: Each of Hervey Bay City Musicians' three ensembles will present highlights of their musical year in our Hall. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Cost: Gold coin donation.

Santa's Arrival

When: 10am - 11am

Where: Stockland Hervey Bay

What: Join Santa, Rudolph, Frosty the Snowman as well as dancing elves and even a unicycling Candy Cane as they spread Christmas cheer.

The parade commences at 10am on the verandah near Heaps Discount, Santa photos will begin at 11am. There will be roaming entertainment, dancers and free face painting.

Simply The Best

When: 8pm - 10.30pm

Where: Hervey Bay RSL

What: Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner returns to the RSL with her 'Simply the best' show. 18 plus show.

Cost: tickets $25 members, $30 non members

Gold coin yoga

When: 8am

Where: Ernie Organ Park, next to Torquay Pier

What: Yoga under the trees. BYO Mat.

Cost: Gold coin

Maryborough Speedway

What: Gates open 1, racing from 4pm

Where: Fraser Shores Maryborough Speedway

What: 10th annual V8 dirt modifieds 'King of the Ring' with junior sedans, modified sedans and nostalgia sedans

Cost: $25 adults, $20 student/pensioner, $75 family under 12 free

Homelessness Christmas Drive

When: 3pm - 9pm

Where: Community Lifestyle Agency, Bazaar St Maryborough

What: Bring donations for our Homeless Christmas Drive to deliver and then share a meal. More information call 0429 224 682.

Amamoor Breakfast run

When: 7.30am -11am

Where: Meet at Maryborough McDonalds

What: Join Sunstate Motorcycles for their last ride of 2018 from Alice street in Maryborough to Amamoor General store for food and drinks. All riders to sign riders declaration form.

Cooper's Walk for brain cancer

When: Registration 7.30 am - 8.30am begin

Where: Bill Fraser Park, Charlton Esp and Bideford St Torquay

What: This year's Walk4BrainCancer is in memory of family, friends and loved ones who have sadly lost their battle or who are today fighting brain cancer.

The walk is 3km from Bill Fraser Park to The Beach House in Scarness and raises money and awareness for brain cancer.

Cost: walk4braincancer.com.au

End of Year concert

When: 1pm and 6.30pm

Where: Brolga Theatre

What: Sparks Dance Centre's End of year show called NEON reflects everything from the 80's to now. 1pm Matinee, 6.30 evening show

Cost: $18 - $24

Sunday

Sunday in the Park

When: 9am - 1pm

Where: Queens Park Maryborough

What: Ride the trains, listen to Maryborough Excelsior City Band live in the rotunda, bouncy castle, have your face painted and enjoy good food and drinks. Please wear closed in shoes.

Cost: Mini train rides $2/ride.

The Handmade Expo Hervey Bay

When: 9am - 1pm

Where: PCYC Hervey Bay O'Rourke St

What: Home-made products perfect for Christmas gifts with food and coffee stalls plus free face painting for the kids. Wheelchair and pram friendly.

Cost: Free entry and free parking.

Summer Sunday

When: From 9.30am

Where: Tinana Christian Church, Gympie Rd

What: Food for sale, water slide and jumping castle, kids preforming, remember to bring your togs.

Brooweena Museum Market Day

When: Sunday 8am -1 2pm

Where: Brooweena Historical Village and Museum

What: Community market with lots of local crafts, handmade goods, food and drinks, coffee van, face painting and more. The museum is also open, free entry during market, pets welcome on a leash.

Zonta Awareness

When: Sunday from 12.30pm

Where: Plaza cinemas, Bazaar St Maryborough

What: Screening of 'Enough' to help raise awareness for the Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women and Girls

Cost: $12

Movement for Mia

When: 10am - 12.30pm

Where: Maryborough Airport leaving 10.30am

What: Fundraising car ride not just for car clubs. Everyone is welcome to join a morning drive on the open road and making new friends.

Finish off with a relaxing beverage and lunch at the Bay Central Tavern. Fundraising for Movement for Mia. For more information call 0478 414 549.

Cost: $10 per car

Sweaty Santa Run and Walk

When: 6am

Where: Anzac Park and Ululah Lagoon

What: Join the annual charity Sweaty Santa Run and Walk. Everyone dresses in Christmas theme. A bbq breakfast is provided afterwards. Walk starts at 6 am 5km or 10km and run starts at 6.45am 5km or 10km. Kids 2k mat 7.15am.

Cost: $5

Both Days

Da Vinci Machines

When: 9am - 3pm

Where: Maryborough Town Hall

What: See 500 year old contraptions brought to life including Da Vinci's flying machines and actual size replicas of his most famous artworks, including Mona Lisa.

Cost: $5-12. See ourfrasercoast.com.au