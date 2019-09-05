Menu
A YOUNG woman was spared spending her 19th birthday in jail.
News

18-year-old spared spending her birthday behind bars

JOSH PRESTON
by
5th Sep 2019 1:57 PM
'Two places at once' excuse doesn't fly

A MAN'S argument he "couldn't be in two places at once" when he missed a Gympie Magistrates Court appearance didn't spare him from a sizeable fine.

Mathew Steven Brook, 20, appeared in court in Maryborough on July 29 - the same day he was due to appear in Gympie.

When police located Brook on August 15 he told them he had tried to email the court, but that email hadn't been received.

He was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded. His other matters before the court were adjourned to September 23.

18-year-old avoids jail

A YOUNG woman was spared spending her 19th birthday in jail following three straight failures to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court.

Chantslea Sue Curran, 18, spent one night in the Gympie watch-house following her latest missed court appearance on August 21.

She told police who found her at a Gympie address early Monday morning she was attending her grandfather's funeral on that date.

Curran's lawyer told the court she had tried to contact the court, but failed to hand herself in when advised to.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Curran $600 but did not record a conviction. She was remanded to appear before the court on other matters on September 17.

Gympie Times

