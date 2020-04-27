1.89 million Aussies download COVID app

The federal government's new "Covidsafe" app has been launched.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has confirmed close to two million Australians have now downloaded the COVID tracing app.

The government has maintained at least 40 per cent of the Australian population - or 10 million people - would have to download the app for it be truly effective.

The mass uptake of the app comes as Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes urged tech workers to help Australians understand that the app is safe.

"(The government) is obviously operating with extreme urgency to get the app out. For you,'' he wrote on Hacker News.

"Give them a few weeks to clean up code and release it (which is very normal) - but in the meantime, here are some tips:

"Turn the HN angry mob mode off - it's not helpful. We're all in this together.

"Commend the government on some smart privacy and security choices (data deleted after 21 days, open source code, AWS in Australia, sensible sec practices etc).

"They won't get it all right - and we as a tech community can help them. Find a bug and help get them closed.

"When asked by non technical people 'Should I install this app? Is my data / privacy safe? Is it true it doesn't track my location?' - say 'Yes' and help them understand.

"Fight the misinformation. Remind them how little time they think before they download dozens of free, adware crap games that are likely far worse for their data and privacy than this ever would be!''