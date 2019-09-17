$1.8M sale makes M'boro childcare centre top property

BIG FIGURE: The property at 228 Ellena St, which is home to Paisley Park Early Education, sold for $1,850,000.

BIG FIGURE: The property at 228 Ellena St, which is home to Paisley Park Early Education, sold for $1,850,000. Corelogic

A MARYBOROUGH childcare building has sold at auction for more than $1.8 million to top the Fraser Coast property market.

The property at 228 Ellena St is home to Paisley Park Early Education and sold for $1,850,000 to be the highest reported sale in the region last week.

Situated on 2024sq m of land, the new owners bought a single-level purpose-built childcare centre licenced for 75 long daycare places.

It also has 12 on-site parking spaces.

The sale was advertised to include a 15-year lease to 2032, a minimum of 3 per cent annual rent increases and a net income of $137,811 per annum.

After spending 36 days on the market, the commercial property beat its last selling price of $1,016,004, in February 2007.

In June 2018 the land was valued at $225,000.

The middle-of-the-pack sales price for the region was $250,000, which gave one home owner the title to 49 East St, Scarness.

A bargain hunter bought Lot 94 Deephouse Rd, Bauple for $58,000.

The median prices on the Fraser Coast for the last month were $328,000 for houses and $249,500 for units.

TOP REPORTED SALES ON FRASER COAST LAST WEEK:

1. 228 Ellena St, Maryborough $1,850,000

2. 38 Highview Dr, Craignish $625,000

3. 8 Osprey Dr, Craignish $570,000

4. 489 Oregan Creek Rd, Toogoom $449,000

5. 32 Lucas Dr, Burrum Heads $382,000

6. 36 Cypress St, Torquay $363,000

7. 33 Earl St Vincent Cct, Eli Waters $355,000

8. 4 Twin Fin Ct, Toogoom $340,000

9. 2 Sailaway Cct, Eli Waters $325,000