$1.8M sale makes M'boro childcare centre top property
A MARYBOROUGH childcare building has sold at auction for more than $1.8 million to top the Fraser Coast property market.
The property at 228 Ellena St is home to Paisley Park Early Education and sold for $1,850,000 to be the highest reported sale in the region last week.
Situated on 2024sq m of land, the new owners bought a single-level purpose-built childcare centre licenced for 75 long daycare places.
It also has 12 on-site parking spaces.
The sale was advertised to include a 15-year lease to 2032, a minimum of 3 per cent annual rent increases and a net income of $137,811 per annum.
After spending 36 days on the market, the commercial property beat its last selling price of $1,016,004, in February 2007.
In June 2018 the land was valued at $225,000.
The middle-of-the-pack sales price for the region was $250,000, which gave one home owner the title to 49 East St, Scarness.
A bargain hunter bought Lot 94 Deephouse Rd, Bauple for $58,000.
The median prices on the Fraser Coast for the last month were $328,000 for houses and $249,500 for units.
TOP REPORTED SALES ON FRASER COAST LAST WEEK:
1. 228 Ellena St, Maryborough $1,850,000
2. 38 Highview Dr, Craignish $625,000
3. 8 Osprey Dr, Craignish $570,000
4. 489 Oregan Creek Rd, Toogoom $449,000
5. 32 Lucas Dr, Burrum Heads $382,000
6. 36 Cypress St, Torquay $363,000
7. 33 Earl St Vincent Cct, Eli Waters $355,000
8. 4 Twin Fin Ct, Toogoom $340,000
9. 2 Sailaway Cct, Eli Waters $325,000