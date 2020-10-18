Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
DRONE PHOTOS: Aerial photos of Steve Irwin Way, Landsborough near Big Kart Track. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
DRONE PHOTOS: Aerial photos of Steve Irwin Way, Landsborough near Big Kart Track. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Politics

$18m works package unveiled to upgrade notorious road

Staff writers
18th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Almost $20 million is to be splashed on a notorious hinterland road, as part of a $415 million economic stimulus package.

Steve Irwin Way was due to be upgraded between Beerburrum and Palmview, with $18 million worth of safety works to be carried out.

Transport and Main Roads director general Neil Scales said $18 million from the State and Federal governments' $415 million economic stimulus program would be spent on the stretch of Coast road.

"The stimulus package will support infrastructure construction jobs across Queensland by delivering projects and priority safety works to help the economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Scales said.

Grave warning as Coast's fire risk heats up

"This funding will support local jobs and businesses, while delivering lasting infrastructure to help Queensland bounce back."

Mr Scales said the upgrades would boost jobs and improve safety.

"We are keeping work flowing for Queenslanders during this difficult period by investing in projects like this one and many others," he said.

Tests reveal coronavirus in Coast suburb's sewerage

"These improvements are estimated to support an average of 58 direct jobs over the life of the project, when they are needed most.

"The works will involve widening the road, installing wide centre lines, clearing roadside hazards like vegetation and installing dedicated right-turn lanes.

"We have prioritised these works on the section between Landsborough and Beerwah."

Man rushed to hospital after collision with Aussie icon

A works program would be rolled out progressively as each design package was finalised.

The project was jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland governments, with the Australian Government contributing $14.4 million and the Queensland Government contributing $3.6 million.

federal governemnt state government steve irwin way traffic transport
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP plan to get mature workers, chronic unemployed in work

        Premium Content LNP plan to get mature workers, chronic unemployed in work

        Politics The LNP says its plan for Queensland revolves around getting people back into work and its new campaign promise is directed at the most intractable cases.

        'Ridiculous’ cost of dogs during pandemic

        Premium Content 'Ridiculous’ cost of dogs during pandemic

        News Owners paying “exorbitant” prices to get their hands on breeds

        EDITORIAL: The election finger-pointing fatigue is real

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: The election finger-pointing fatigue is real

        Opinion It’s anyone’s game and the behaviour of major parties could be playing into minor...

        Quit stalling on euthanasia laws

        Premium Content Quit stalling on euthanasia laws

        Opinion Too few Queenslanders receive quality end-of-life care