18YO uses fake $50 note to pay for drinks during night out

SPOTTING counterfeit money can be hard but if it has white Chinese symbols on it, then that's a dead giveaway it's a fake.

Knowing this, Carter Williams Johns attempted to use a fake $50 note with that description to pay for drinks at the Torquay Hotel.

Intoxicated at the time, he held the note in a way to hide the Chinese symbols from view when attempting the transaction at about 1.45am.

But that did not outsmart the bartender, who quickly reported the incident to management.

The 18-year-old plaster apprentice pleaded guilty to the counterfeit charge in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 27.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said CCTV footage from the hotel showed Johns tactically folding the note, indicating he was aware it was a fraud.

"When the manager said he'll call police about the counterfeit money, the defendant ran away," Snr Const Sperling said.

"When located by police, he declined to answer questions but did state it was a silly thing to do."

His lawyer Justin Geldard said Johns received the note from a friend on the night, but due to his state at the time failed to think through his actions.

"Young people drink," Mr Geldard

"It was 1.45am and he was intoxicated.

"It was a momentary lapse of judgement."

Johns was fined $300.

A conviction was recorded.