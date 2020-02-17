$1.9m upgrade to make Bay crossing safer

Hervey Bay Roadwork: A revamp of the Tavistock/Freshwater St intersection will start on February 20. Photo: File

A $1.19 MILLION revamp of the Tavistock/Freshwater St intersection will start on February 20.

Councillor Denis Chapman said the project would improve traffic and pedestrian flow through the intersection.

The project includes widening the culvert crossing in Tavistock St to improve pedestrian flow, as well as new stormwater drainage pipes and pits.

Torquay Rd and Freshwater St will be closed during the project and Freshwater St will be reduced to one-way traffic.

“The work will improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety through the intersection which is a key access for parents taking children to the nearby Torquay State School,” Cr Chapman said.

“We anticipate the project will take 16 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

“The works are funded by a $519,000 grant from the Australian Government’s Black spot Program and council funding.”