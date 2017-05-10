19th century replica boat sets sail for Bay waters

TAKE a step back in time today as the 30 metre long, tall ship South Passage enters Hervey Bay waters with the wind in its sails.

Based on the designs of the 19th century pilot schooners that operated off the east coast of America, the gaff-rigged ship will arrive at Great Sandy Strait Marina at Urangan about 3pm today.

Owned and operated by not-for-profit organisation the Sail Training Association of Queensland, South Passage has been designed and built in Queensland specifically for the sail training of youth.

Locals and photographers are encouraged to make their way down to Urangan this afternoon and on Thursday morning to check out the impressive replica.