$1b gravy train: ”Best news we’ve ever heard in Maryborough”

MARYBOROUGH, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos - OCTOBER 13, 2020. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is seen during a visit to the Downer train building facility, as she campaigns for her re-election. Ms Palaszczuk announced a $600 million commitment for 20 new trains to be built in Maryborough, should Labor win government on October 31. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced it is full steam ahead for a $1 billion rail package for Maryborough.

She said the package includes 20 new Queensland trains to be built in the city, a 10-year deal to maintain the existing Queensland Rail fleet and $85 million invested to fix New Generation Rolling Stock.

The package also includes a new $1 million case to build replacement carriages for the Westland, Inlander and Spirit of the Outback services.

“This announcement is a massive win for the Maryborough region, making it a major manufacturing hub,” the Premier said.

“My Government is proud to be backing the powerhouse region of Maryborough thanks to the relentless advocacy of Bruce Saunders.”

Mr Saunders said it was the “best news we’ve ever heard in Maryborough.”

(L) State member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, with Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick and Minister for Transport and Mainroads Mark Bailey behind. Photo: Stuart Fast

“Building the first 20 Cross River Rail trains in Maryborough will mean 690 new local jobs for the region,” Mr Saunders said.

He said he was humbled by the news and was proud to belong to the government which delivered the package.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the government’s commitment was an investment in the region and hinted at possible future work.

“The initial order could be followed with an option to build up to 45 additional six-car trains in Maryborough, to meet future demand on the Citytrain network,” he said.

“We guarantee that under a re-elected Palaszczuk Government those additional 45 new trains would also be made in Maryborough.”