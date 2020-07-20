$1m project to keep high quality water flowing

Councillor David Lee says a $1 million upgrade at Urraween reservoir is necessary for water quality. Photo: Cody Fox

A PROJECT costing close to $1 million will make sure the council keeps supplying high quality water.

This is the promise from Councillor David Lee, who said the Polyethylene liner and floating cover of the 36-megalitre Urraween reservoir would soon be replaced.

Cr Lee said the $963,176 project would start in August, weather permitting, with a 10-week turnaround.

The floating cover and lining of the in-ground reservoir had reached the end of serviceable life, Cr David Lee said.

“The reservoir was constructed in 1991 with the floating cover being replaced once in 1998, while the liner is original from 1991.

“Their replacement will ensure the council can continue to supply high quality water.”

The project was scheduled for winter when water usage is historically at the lowest daily usage.

Residents should not notice any changes to water quality or pressure while works are completed, Cr Lee said.

“To maintain the water supply while the work is underway, a reservoir bypass has been installed.

“Instead of water being drawn from the reservoir, the Urraween pump station will temporarily feed directly from the water main coming from the Burgowan treatment plant at Takura.

“The bypass pipework was installed and pressure tested in May.”

Water from Urraween feeds into the reservoirs on the top of Ghost Hill, which supply water to the entire city.