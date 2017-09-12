29°
$1million for next stage of war memorial

Duncan Chapman statue in Maryborough. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Duncan Chapman statue in Maryborough. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
by Jessica Grewal

THE State Government has pledged $1million to the next stage of the Fraser Coast Military Trail.

The concept for the memorial evolved from the Duncan Chapman statue which honours Maryborough's war hero and the first man ashore at Gallipoli.

Speaking at a special reception in Maryborough last night Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said "So friends, tonight we all know that (Duncan Chapman) he is immortalised in bronze in Queens Park thanks to fund-raising efforts of your community and tonight I would like to announce that my government is funding $1million towards this project..

"I know how important this memorial is for the people of this region.

"This is Queensland's history.

There's nothing more important than remembering our history and treasuring our history so I'm very pleased tonight to make this announcement from this incredible town.”

The Premier visited this morning.

