Hervey Bay Silly Solly's franchisee, Jason Toohey, with his wife Megan.
20 jobs coming as ‘retail revolution’ returns to Bay

Christian Berechree
24th Jun 2020 5:42 PM
IT MAY be part of his brand but there’s nothing silly about Solly Stanton’s promise for Hervey Bay.

Twenty jobs, stable employment and a retail experience like no other.

After a 20-year hiatus, the budget retail mogul’s eponymous store is coming back to the Bay.

The store chain – as colourful and fun as its founder’s personality – sells a range of brand-name products for $5 or less.

The Hervey Bay store will move into the former Rivers site on Boat Harbour Dr.

Mr Stanton described the Silly Solly’s resurgence as a “retail revolution”.

He said the Hervey Bay store would take the brand’s total to 21 since resuming two years ago.

It will be owned and managed by experienced businessman and retailer, Jason Toohey.

Mr Toohey, who has spent the past 12 years running five Caltex franchises between Caboolture and Gympie, said Silly Solly’s was the perfect business for these trying times.

“It’s a business for the times at the moment,” Mr Toohey said.

“If we’re heading into a recession, it’s $5 or less. We’re a discounter that’s actually discounting.”

The old Rivers site on Boat Harbour Dr where a Silly Solly's store will move in.
Mr Toohey said customers could expect to see familiar brands being sold, with new specials and items arriving regularly.

“We’re not a corporate store, it’s an individual store. We can react to what locals like and want,” he said.

He said all roles would be filled by local jobseekers and advertisements would appear on social media in coming weeks.

This will be welcome news for Fraser Coast residents hit hard by coronavirus restrictions, he said.

Mr Toohey predicted more retail stores closing as JobKeeper payments dry up but said Silly Solly’s would be here to stay.

“The difference with Solly’s is it’s $5,” he said.

“It’s accessible to all people. It’s all those branded products which aren’t inflated in price.

“Solly’s is the right store for the right time.”

Mr Toohey, his wife Megan and their two teenage daughters will be new residents to Hervey Bay but it’s been a favourite holiday destination for the family over the years.

They have owned a house in town for a year, he said.

