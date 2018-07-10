10 jobs going on the Fraser Coast right now

Now Hiring written on the Wipe board

LOOKING for work around the Fraser Coast at the moment? Check out our list below and see if you're suited to any of these openings.

PLEASE NOTE: All jobs were listed within the last seven days and were active at the time of publication.

1. Physotherapist

An exciting opportunity exists for a dedicated physiotherapist to provide holistic and quality care to well established Aged Care Facilities in Maryborough.

Become a valued member of the Aged Care Physio team, providing considered and exceptional care to the aged. Physiotherapists will be responsible for providing quality assessments, treatments and education.

This rewarding position allows flexibility of hours to suit the candidate, from part time to full time and full mentoring and training.

Generous remuneration is being offered and accommodation support if required.

All levels of physiotherapists are encouraged to apply who are dedicated to making a difference in the aged care industry.

2. Motor Vehicle Salesperson

Wide Bay Toyota, Hervey Bay is currently taking applications to fill a vacancy within the new vehicle sales team.

If you are a professional, motivated individual with a desire to succeed in a rewarding industry, we want to hear from you.

Whilst previous experience is not essential it may be looked upon favourably.

A covering letter with your current resume should be directed to the Group's General Sales Manager, Jason Watts at jason.watts@wbmg.com.au.

3.Chef

Westside tavern are currently looking for a full time chef.

Must be fast paced, able to work in a team environment with an opportunity to lead the team on occasions.

4. Mechanic Diesel Fitter

Working in a team environment you will be responsible for the repair and maintenance of all vehicles and associate equipment either run by petrol, diesel or gas.

Full time position with a base salary range of $75,000- $79,000.

Overtime Tool, dirt and callout allowance available

Closing Date: 05 August 2018

5. Drug and Alcohol Clinician - Nurse

Bridges Health & Community Care has a rewarding full time opportunity for a Drug & Alcohol Nurse (Grade 4-6) with experience in ambulatory withdrawal management services to join our DARTS team in Hervey Bay.

We are looking for a dedicated, reliable, professional with a can do flexible attitude and the ability to get along well with others.

The part time position offers $40 - $49.99 per hour

5. Youth Worker

In this rewarding role you will be responsible for working with children and young people living in out of home care services; Intensive Foster Care, Intervention and Support and Semi Independent Living programs.

They will be vulnerable young people whose lives have been impacted by trauma.

There will be tough moments and you will be challenged but, you will know in your heart that you are making a positive difference to a young person's life.

A part time and a casual position available.

To apply for this position please click the Apply button. For further information, please contact Sharon Barber/ Amanda Killen on 07 4120 0600.

Applications close: Wednesday 18 July 2018

6. Property Manager

Raine & Horne Hervey requires an experienced Property Manager who is looking for long term employment to join our team. is looking for long term employment to join our team.

Must have prior experience as a Property Manager and be comfortable in dealing with all aspects of property management.

Email resumes to lisa.vize@herveybay.rh.com.au

7. Teacher

Carinity Education - Glendyne has an opportunity for a suitably qualified and experienced Registered Teacher to join the team on a part time basis.

Reporting directly to the Principal, this role is responsible for ensuring students are offered a quality education with innovative teaching and support programs for disengaged students.

Work in a supportive and professional local team with access to centralised support, who have strong values and ethics.

Applications close 20 July 2018 at 5pm

8. Receptionist - Big4 Pt Vernon Holiday Park

Duties involve guest check in and check out, booking guest reservations, responding to high volume phone enquiries while managing a busy reception area.

Providing a high level of customer service is maintained at all times - you will create the first impression for our guests, assisting guests with all questions and reasonable requests, book local tours for guests, assist housekeeping and maintenance when required.

9. Part Time Cleaner and Maternity Relief Cleaner

Riverside Christian College are looking for someone who possess' a strong Christian character and supportive of the College Christian values, knowledge of cleaning chemicals and supplies, ability to handle and use heavy equipment in a safe and responsible manner.

Suitably experienced commercial cleaners who have a great personality, enjoy working within a school environment, and have a positive attitude with flexibility to work hours.

Applications close: Friday, 13th July 2018

Email your application to: recruitment@riverside.qld.edu.au

10. Nurseryhands/Labourers - Wholesale Production Nursery

Fit, healthy, strong and don't mind getting your hands dirty? Wholesale production nursery in Toogoom, Hervey Bay QLD, requiring persons who are able to work in all conditions - sun, rain, cold, heat, wind, dust, humidity etc

Monday - Friday weekdays only and able to work between 6am and 6pm, as required.

Pay Rate as per the Nursery Award.

If this position interests you, apply on seek now and attach your CV and a covering letter explaining why you think you are suitable for this position

Application process closes 21st July 2018.

