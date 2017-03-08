20 jobs to be advertised at linen facility in Maryborough

Project manager Ben Metcalfe is looking over the expansion works at Wide Bay Linen in Maryborough. He said the expansion of a local facility was a confidence booster.

A MARYBOROUGH linen washing service that was destined to close is now in the process of undergoing a $3.6 million expansion.

Wide Bay Group Linen Services in Maryborough, which washes hospital linen, has secured a new contract that will result in it processing 50% more linen.

Currently it washes 50 tonnes of linen a week and will expand to 75 tonnes thanks to the new Sunshine Coast University Hospital planning to send their linen to Maryborough from April.

Expansion at Wide Bay Linen in Maryborough - Health Minister Cameron Dick. Alistair Brightman

The construction phase, which started in January, has provided locals with jobs and there will be 20 jobs up for grabs when the expansion is finished.

Metcalfe Homes Pty Ltd was one of the two firms contracted for the construction phase.

Project manager Ben Metcalfe said more than 30 workers from the company have taken part in the building process.

"It includes all sorts of trades including plumbers, electricians, concreters, and brick layers," he said.

"The growth of a local business is a real confidence booster."

Wide Bay Group Linen Services' workforce will grow from 60 to 80, which includes truck drivers and laundry operators.

Expansion at Wide Bay Linen in Maryborough - (L) State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, Health Minister Cameron Dick, Helen Stevens (operations mgr. Wide Bay Linen) and Chris Astill (acting director, Group Linen Services) with a new truck and expansion to the building in the background. Alistair Brightman

Queensland Minister for Health Cameron Dick said those jobs would be advertised closer to operation. "We'll have possibilities of internal appointments, and will advertise to let people know about them," he said.

Before the election of Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, there were talks of closing the facility and outsourcing linen washing to Ipswich.

"I have a personal connection to the industry and wanted to save this facility," Mr Saunders said. "All these jobs would have gone. I spoke to Parliament and now it's moving forward instead."