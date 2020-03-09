Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a brawl at Mullumbimby.
Police are investigating a brawl at Mullumbimby.
Crime

20 men involved in violent brawl

9th Mar 2020 6:24 AM

POLICE are hunting for 15 to 20 men who were involved in a violent brawl in Mullumbimby on Friday night.

About 8.45pm, a fight broke out on the corner of Burringbar and Dalley Sts.

Investigations reveal a man was assaulted because he tried to break up the brawl.

"The victim states there were four unknown males aged between 18 to 25 years who had assaulted him," police explained in a statement.

"The victim alleges he was pushed, punched in the mouth and knocked to the ground, before the males then kicked into the victim's head.

"The victim tried to cover his face from being hit.

"He sustained bruising to his mouth, his nose, under his right arm and stated he had a sore head.

"Police searched the area and did not locate any males fitting the description."

Police are investigating the incident and request that if anyone has any information regarding the assault to please contact Mullumbimby Police. 

More Stories

Show More
brawl crime editors picks northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver 'runs down' dingo on Fraser Island

        premium_icon Driver 'runs down' dingo on Fraser Island

        News She claimed a man in a silver Landcruiser 'sped up and swerved into the defenceless animal'.

        How top cop plans to cut crime by 5 per cent

        premium_icon How top cop plans to cut crime by 5 per cent

        Crime Qld crime ‘cut by 5pc’ under top cop’s plan

        Maryborough Zonta celebrates International Womens Day

        premium_icon Maryborough Zonta celebrates International Womens Day

        News The Maryborough Zonta Club celebrated International Womens day with style hosting a...

        Silver and bronze awards for Wide Bay Tourist Operators

        premium_icon Silver and bronze awards for Wide Bay Tourist Operators

        News Popular Fraser Coast tourist operator won prestigious award at the Australian...