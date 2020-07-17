20-year-old woman tests positive to COVID-19 after flight

THE region's first positive COVID-19 case in 79 days was a 20-year-old woman from the 2480 postcode, Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said.

He said she had done the right thing - she was displaying no symptoms when she caught a flight into Ballina from Melbourne, had the relevant permits, wore a mask and went to her parent's home via private transport when she arrived.

>>> Jetstar's response to passenger's positive case after flight to Ballina

She started to get a raspy throat and went for a test, which returned a positive result yesterday.

Mr Jones said the woman had only been in close contact with her parents.

Her parents are now in isolation for the next 14 days.

Mr Jones said all 30 passengers on Jetstar flight JQ466 on Sunday July 12 Mr Jones was well distanced from each other during the flight and have been contacted.

He said the health district "expected" a case and expect to see more in the region.

He urged anyone from Victoria or the Sydney hot spots to come forward for testing, and anyone with even a tickly throat to get tested.

He also said health authorities had done everything possible to contain the risk, and thanked the woman and her family for being supportive.

Mr Jones encouraged anyone with symptoms, however mild, to self-isolate and get tested. "Anyone with symptoms is also advised to refrain from visiting aged care facilities and hospitals," he said.

NNSWLHD also reminded people to maintain physical distancing and hand hygiene.

Anyone who is unable to practise physical distancing should wear a mask.

More than 4900 people have been tested during the last fortnight in NNSWLHD.

Testing is free and available to everyone in the region, including visitors.

Mr Jones encouraged anyone getting a COVID-19 test to register to receive their results via SMS.

He said this can be done at the time of testing and means results can be delivered quickly, within 8-14 hours after a test.

People taking the test need to self-quarantine until their test result comes back, but Mr Jones urged people not to let that deter people from getting tested.

Fever clinics are located in Lismore, Byron Bay, Grafton and Tweed.

The site locations are/can be found at: https://nnswlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/about/covid-19-clinicinformation