2000 Cub Scouts head to Bay for history lesson

SCOUTING FUN: About 2000 Scout Cubs will visit the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum during their 2018 camp. CONTRIBUTED

ABOUT 2000 Cubs will get their own personal history lesson at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum this month.

The Cuboree is held every two years for all Queensland Cub Scouts aged nine and 10 years, and the cubs will set up camp for the third time at the Maryborough Showgrounds from September 24 to 27.

Museum historian John Andersen said the museum was chosen in 2016 to host the cubs and was delighted to find out that they will be back this year.

Some 500 Cubs and their leaders will arrive at the museum daily and be entertained with a variety of activities as well as enjoying a barbecue cooked by the volunteers.

"As a major tourist attraction, the Historical Village and Museum is indeed proud to again be associated with such a great group and to give the visiting Cubs the opportunity to be able to tell their families about Hervey Bay," Mr Andersen said.

"Not only will the Cubs visit many of the Museum Exhibits but they will see and participate in many real life demonstrations, many relating to activities connected with the Cub and Scouting organisation.

"The principle of twisting multiple strings made of natural plant fibres to make rope is tens of thousands of years old."

The Cubs will end each day playing lots of the games of yesteryear like quoits, egg and spoon races, stilt walking and horseshoe throwing.