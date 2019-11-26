2,000 hectares burnt as Fraser Island fire enters day six

Photo of the fire on Fraser Island earlier last week. Photo courtesy of Bre Pledge.

Photo of the fire on Fraser Island earlier last week. Photo courtesy of Bre Pledge. Bre Pledge

A BLAZE at the southern end of Fraser Island, which is estimated to have burnt 2,000 hectares, has entered its sixth day.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service are currently managing the fire which is under control.

QPWS were securing fire lines and had two fire crews with mop-up units, plus two tractors and a water tanker on site yesterday.

<<READ OUR ROLLING COVERAGE>>

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are providing planning support.

Crews are currently using standard firebreaks and natural wind conditions to hold/slow the fire.

Department of Environment and Science spokeswoman said back-burning is not in use at this point as weather conditions are not favourable and QPWS wants to minimise both fire intensity and the area burnt.

Aerial shot of the the Fraser fire taken last Thursday. Courtesy of William Trevana.

"Water aircraft were utilised initially, but they are not being used at the moment as the fire is under control currently and conditions do not require them," the spokeswoman said.

"Aircraft can be used at a later time if conditions change.

<<READ THE SMOKE WARNING>>

"Fire embers are not affecting the mainland, and the fire itself is not posing a threat to the rest of the island under the current weather conditions.

"However, if conditions change contingency plans have been put in place to manage those risks.

"While K'gari's world heritage listing does not impact firefighting activities, conservation is a solid consideration when managing the fires, as it is in other national parks."

DES has not received any reports of injured animals so far.

If members of the public do come across an injured animal they should report it to RSPCA Queensland on 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625)

DES spokeswoman said the exact time of ignition is not known, but it is likely that the fire originated from lightning.

Visitors and residents are asked to remain alert to the possibility of changing conditions, and to stay aware via park alerts at des.qld.gov.au.