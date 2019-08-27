$2000 hit to pocket for 'erratic' drunk driver

THERE is nothing wrong with a nightcap every once in a while but there is everything wrong with getting behind the wheel after drinking.

Peter Joseph Walters on Friday pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving under the influence, driving uninsured, driving without a licence and driving an unregistered car.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson said on August 1, police saw a car driving on Electra St that was swerving and speeding.

They intercepted and found Walters was the driver. A check on his licence revealed the car was not registered and his licence had not been renewed after a previous court disqualification. A breath test showed a BAC of 0.171.

Sen-Constable Pattinson said Walters' last drink-drive offence was in October.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said Walters, who had previously worked for many years at a sugar mill doing shift work, was having trouble adjusting to a normal sleeping schedule. On the day of the offence, he'd had alcohol to help him sleep.

"It was a stupid decision and he is not 100 per cent sure why he drove that day," Mr Dwyer said. Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan fined Walters a total of $2003 and disqualified him from driving for 10 months. A conviction was recorded.