26°
News

2003 Australian Idol contestant gets death threats on FB

Joel Turner will perform at Beat the Street. Photo Contributed
Joel Turner will perform at Beat the Street. Photo Contributed Contributed
Annie Perets
by

A URANGAN man who used Facebook to make death threats to a former Australian Idol contestant will spend time behind bars.

Beatboxer Joel Turner, who appeared on the 2003 series of the singing show, was harassed by Damien Michael Dowling in a series of messages through the social media website.

Dowling, 33, used cruel language to call the musician names, threatened to kill, and gave Turner orders which included telling him to stop talking to certain people.

Dowling was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week for using a carriage service to make a threat to kill.

Joel Turner.
Joel Turner. Rob Williams

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said Turner grew worried Dowling would act on the threats, because the offender knew where the musician lived.

"(Turner) knew (Dowling) had the knowledge of his family home address," Snr Const Sperling said.

The court heard that Turner told police that the people that Dowling was ordering him to stop talking to, he had not talked to since high school.

Dowling told officers his account had been hacked when questioned on the crime.

His defence lawyer Hamish Isles said Dowling experienced a social media backlash following the verbal attack. Dowling was sentence to three-months imprisonment.

He is currently serving a four-year jail sentence for other offences.

Topics:  crime fccourt fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
DELAY EXPLAINED: Jobs still going ahead at solar farm

DELAY EXPLAINED: Jobs still going ahead at solar farm

The solar panels will generate enough electricity to power between 10,000 and 15,000 houses.

Nala's new calf has a Lion King-inspired name

Hervey Bay's beloved whale Nala has been spotted off Fraser Island with her 13th recorded calf.

Nala's new calf has a name.

THANK YOU FIREFIGHTERS: Fraser Coast thanks its local heroes

Firefighters battle a blaze at Burrum Heads Rd.

The Burrum Heads fire was one of several significant fires.

Wetside will be closed for a week next month

WetSide opening - the crowds revel in their new playground.Photo: ALISTAIR BRIGHTMAN 09h2560m

But it is open now for the school holidays.

Local Partners