Council News

$200k plan for Fraser Coast’s most-needed footpaths

Carlie Walker
3rd Jul 2020 6:00 AM
THE Fraser Coast has become more pedestrian-friendly over the past 12 months.

The footpath network across the Fraser Coast grew by 4.4km in the 2019-20 financial year, with the $2 million program backed by a $331,000 maintenance program.

"Fraser Coast Regional Council embarked on a big footpath building program, with a particular focus on installing missing links and connecting existing pathways to each other," Cr Phil Truscott said.

"We also committed almost $200,000 to have plans drawn up to ensure we can continue to grow the footpath network, and we now have designs for the footpaths that will be built over the next three financial years," Cr Truscott said.

"In the recently adopted 2020/21 budget, council allocated a further $2.6 million for footpaths and bikeways."

Creating linkages across the region was important with our footpath network now 333.8km long, Cr Truscott said.

"We have been able to create safe linkages for residents to move easily around their neighbourhoods, to get to the shops and for students to get to school," Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

"Our footpath network will increase in popularity as more residents move to mobility scooters, and the popularity of cycling resurges, a side effect of the COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's all about ensuring we have a safe, healthy and active community on the Fraser Coast."

Footpath projects recently completed or underway include:

• Neptune Street from Woodstock Street to Winston Noble Drive in Maryborough;

• Pallas Street from Walker Street to Ella Street in Maryborough;

• Banana Street from Odessa to Gick Street in Granville;

• Watson Street from Beach Road to George Street in Pialba;

• Halcro Street from Long Street to the Esplanade in Pialba; and

• Davis Drive from McLiver Street to the entrance of Ozcare's Aged Care Facility in Kawungan.

