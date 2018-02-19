2017 Babies: Big year at the Hervey Bay Maternity Unit

Baby pic - Kezia Mitchell and Jacob Bevins from Wondunna. A son Oliver Shaun born on the 11th of February weighing 8 lbs 8 ozs (3860g). First child.

Baby pic - Kezia Mitchell and Jacob Bevins from Wondunna. A son Oliver Shaun born on the 11th of February weighing 8 lbs 8 ozs (3860g). First child. Alistair Brightman

THE Hervey Bay Hospital Family Unit had the joy of delivering 853 babies - including 16 sets of twins - during the 2017 calendar year.

An average 2.34 births per day occurred during 2017, keeping the midwives, nurses, doctors and support staff busy throughout the year.

The total babies represented a slight increase compared to 2016 when there were 838 births.

"It's a great joy for our team to be involved in the birth of a new baby and to be there with the mother to assist them," Hervey Bay Hospital Maternity Unit midwifery unit manager Pamela Harsant said.

"I want to congratulate the entire family unit team for the hard work they put in during 2017 and for their ongoing efforts this year as they work with families each and every day."

The boys narrowly shaded out the girls, with 449 boys born compared to 404 girls.

"This year there were more boys than girls, which is an interesting fact though our midwives can't give any clear reason for it," Ms Harsant said.

"Some of our most popular girl names were Alya, Ally, Isabella, and Olivia, while Jack, Braxton, Oliver, Noah and Jayden were among the favourites for Fraser Coast boys."