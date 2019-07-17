2019 Best of the Fraser Coast: What you need to know

THE Fraser Coast has so many amazing businesses, some new and some have been around for decades.

The Chronicle wants to find out the best of the best in the region, as voted by readers.

Each year The Chronicle runs a Best of Fraser Coast series, starting at the beginning of the new financial year and running until about Christmas.

In the past, we have tallied the votes based on the amount of 'reacts' each business receives on Facebook through the comment section of a weekly 'Best Of' post.

However, Facebook has made a recent change to the social media platform where it doesn't allow all users to 'react' to comments.

This now makes the usual method unfair.

Now, each Tuesday night we will put a question to our Facebook followers, for example:

We're on the hunt for the Fraser Coast's best hairdressing salon and we want to hear from you! ✂️✂️ Nominate your favourite hairdresser and they'll go in the running to win Best of Fraser Coast.

Readers are encouraged to nominate their favourite business as per usual.

However, the new change is The Chronicle will tally up the nominations on Wednesday, with nominations closing at 9am.

A journalist will then compile a premium article with the list of 10 nominees, and create a poll which people can vote in. This poll will run across the weekend and into Monday.

Voting will automatically close each Monday at midnight, with the votes tallied and winner announced on Tuesday.

That week the winner will appear in the newspaper, our website and Facebook page.