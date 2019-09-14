2019 Tech Challenge: Everything you need to know

St James Lutheran College students taking part in the HPV event at Willowbank.

HUMAN POWERED VEHICLES: Up to date results are a requirement for 21st century events and the Fraser Coast Tech Challenge is no different.

The organisers can now share this unique event with a world-wide audience with the use of Social Media and online platforms.

Schools were encouraged to upload a video diary of their journey towards the event via the website's media upload portal.

Continuing from last year's successful live media coverage, we will capture the action from eight different cameras angles.

The event will be live streamed across Australia to an anticipated audience of over 15,000 people.

"One of the HPV's will have an on-board camera, giving our online audiences a fantastic new point-of-view-rider-perspective from inside the HPV” Elliott said.

With the Optus Truck attending it will allows us the capacity to share the "My Lap” results in real time on the big screen.

It will also allow organisers to live-stream all the action, conduct video interviews and place a pictorial history slide show of the event on a big screen for spectators and participants to view.

"We are actively working towards compiling a history of the event and seek assistance from the community for photos from the early years to be shared in albums on our website,” she said.

Motorists are being urged to consider changing their travelling habits ahead of the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge.

There will be changed traffic conditions and road closures in place from yesterday to Sunday.

Intersections to avoid are Ferry and Alice Street, Pallas and Alice Street, Walker and Pallas Street.

A suggested alternative for motorists coming from Hervey Bay travelling south is to use Lennox Street to access Alice Street.

For motorists travelling north use Walker Street and turn onto the highway near the cemetery.

For up-to-date information on the event program, site map and road closure information please the visit the web or Facebook pages.

Site Map of Fraser Coast Tech Challenge Brendan Bowers

What are the major differences between a good and bad human powered vehicle design?

A well designed vehicle is light weight, comfortable for the rider, efficient (both aerodynamically and

mechanically) and handles corners and bumps in a stable and predictable way.

Traditionally the most aerodynamic shape is the tear drop design.

It is important to try and avoid harsh angled corners and large holes and gaps within the body design to help maximise aerodynamic efficiency.

The most effective materials for vehicle designs are composite materials such as fibreglass and carbon fibre.

Many successful vehicles have been made in a backyard shed using lightweight steel and corflute signage board.

Good design planning and implementation can allow anyone to create a lightweight vehicle with only basic workshop tools.

Good tyre choice is important to ensure the vehicle can both roll efficiently and smoothly along the ground, as well as grip effectively through corners.

Schedule of events for 2019 Tech Challenge Brendan Bowers

Drones are both a fun and educational way for students to engage in real life problem-solving and design thinking that can be applied in many different learning areas.

Using collaboration, coding and precision students are challenged to create a plan to 'rescue' a Lego person from a natural disaster in the Drone Survival Competition.

Students also showcase their drone dancing in the Drone Choreography Competition where students 'dance' their drone to a set piece of music.

SOLAR BOATS: Students harness energy from the sun to marry technology and innovation with teamwork creating exciting solar powered machines.

The solar model boats are up to 60cm long and between 12cm and 35cm wide.

They are steered along a guideline and powered by widely available solar panels.

There are no restrictions on the number and size of propellers, paddle wheels and air propellers.

Students use active learning processes to address real challenges of their generation to explore creating prototypes of the lightweight, aerodynamic, fast and energy efficient transport machines of the future.

HUMAN POWERED VEHICLES: Push Karts

Primary school students participating in the Pushcart Championships must design, build and showcase a machine engineered for speed. The pushcart needs to be built for portability and disassembled in record time and every piece must fit through a 100mm slot! Pushcarts are human powered where one team member pushes their team mate, who is seated in the pushcart. There is also an Obstacle Course, Endurance Relay and sudden death Sprints Relay.

This is an exciting and fun event with more to it than just speed, there is also the "Welcome War Cry" to build team confidence and showcase the school's efforts during March Past. Pushcarts can be new, re-used or kit form which are available commercially.

We will be providing rolling coverage of the race from 12pm.