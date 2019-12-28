2019 Year in Review: Top Fraser Coast sporting team

SPORTING TEAMS: After a stellar year on the Fraser Coast, the Chronicle is pausing to look back at 2019’s defining sporting moments.

Here’s our look back at the Fraser Coast teams that made their mark on the year.

1. AFL — Bay Power: The Hervey Bay club claimed its first senior premiership by defeating cross-town rivals Hervey Bay Bombers 7.16-58 to 3.5-23.

In front of a crowd in excess of 2000 people, Power was able to claim the prize that had eluded the club since it joined the league.

It was a fitting result that the two Hervey Bay teams met in the final as they had dominated the competition during the season.

Premiership captain Matt Saunders could not remove the smile from his face as he held the trophy aloft.

“This is an amazing feeling,” he said.

2. Maryborough State High School rowing team: Rowing returned to Maryborough State High School in 2019 after a 25-year absence and the students picked up their oars to compete in the Head of the River regatta.

Their triumphant return was capped with a bronze medal for the Year 10 boys in the quad sculls.

Maryborough State High School has 18 students involved in the rowing program.

“It is amazing to see the skill level of all the rowers improve over this short period of time,” school principal Simon Done said. “Six months ago they didn’t know what to do and now they are competitive.”

Done is optimistic his young team of rowers will continue to succeed. “Most of our rowers were competing in older year races and we were matching it with the other schools,” he said. “The school has a bright rowing future.”

3. The Fraser Coast under-15 boys hockey team: The team put in a gold medal effort to win the State Championships — Division 1 title earlier this year.

Team coach Jye Weller said the success was a culmination of the squad’s hard work and dedication to prepare for the state championship.

“It was pretty excellent to win and the 10 weeks of training leading up to the championship paid off,” Weller said. “The games were tight and the competition hard work for the players but they did well to win the gold medal.” Ryan Wilcox won player of the final and player of the tournament. Ben Redmond won keeper of the tournament.

4. The Fraser Coasters wheelchair basketball team, The new team proved scores and scoreboards are not necessarily the only way you can win in sport.

Playing its first competitive match against the established Suncoast Spinners, the home side was defeated on the Maryborough court 35-8.

The match was the first competitive game of wheelchair basketball held in Maryborough in 45 years.

Off-court it was a different story for coach Michael Oxley and his new team. “The support we received from the community and the volunteers made it feel like a win,” he said.

Oxley was proud of his players, many of whom played their first ever competitive match. “Every Fraser Coaster player stayed positive and had a smile on their face after thematch,” Oxley said. “I don’t think it gets much better.”

The players continue to build the Fraser Coast local league at the Maryborough Basketball Centre. “We want to get the local competition to develop so we can grow the sport,” Oxley said.

5. KSS Jets, The Hervey Bay based club climbed from 2017 and 2018 wooden spooners to making the semi-finals in the Wide Bay Premier League.

“It was a giant turnaround from where we had been,” club president Josh Hobbs said.

They were the only team in the competition able to defeat every other team.

The team ran out of energy late in the season having to play five matches over three weeks.

They fell in the first week of the semi-finals.

Notable mention must go to the Wide Bay Select team who were put together to play a trial match against the Brisbane Roar A-League team.

The local players gave a good account of themselves against a professional football organisation.