2019’s naughtiest kids names revealed

There are a lot of things to think about when choosing a name for your baby boy or girl. Are you more traditional or trendy? Do you want something tried and tested or would you rather make a statement? Do you want your kid to be a billionaire or are you happy for them to be a bogan? All these things need to be considered, after all: whatever you give them, they're stuck with for life!

Well, now you can add whether you want them to be 'naughty or nice' to the list, with a new survey playing Santa Claus and ranking the best and worst behaved little boys and girls based on their name.

Is your child on the naughty or the nice list? Picture: istock

BAD NEWS FOR JACK AND MIA

1500 teachers, parents and children in the UK were asked to rank the top 20 baby names in the country (which, for the record, are pretty much the same in Australia) and decide which names were good eggs, and which ones spelt trouble.

No surprises that teachers were the most vocal in their opinions, saying they basically expect boys named Jack and Harry to wreak havoc in the classroom. As for their female classmates, it turns out Mias are made for mischief and Ellas are known troublemakers.

On the other end of the spectrum, if you have a little boy called Arthur or Noah or a sweet little Leo, you can rest easy: it turns out your kids are absolute angels. As for girls, teachers and parents agreed that Islas were delightful and Avas adorable. Emily could go either way - a little bit sweet, a little bit salty - so if you're hedging your bets, maybe that's the name for your little girl.

Ten bucks says this kid is called Mia... Picture: istock

The survey also found that many girls named Grace are shy in class while Charlie's and Olivia's need no encouragement to speak their mind, with the popular names often belonging to confident kids.

ARE YOU RAISING A LITTLE ANGEL OR A DEVIL IN DISGUISE?

Here's the full list.

Looks like the work of a Jack, to me. Picture: istock

NAUGHTIEST BOYS

1. Jack

2. Harry

3. Charlie

4. Oliver

5. George

NICEST BOYS

1. Arthur

2. Noah

3. Oscar

4. Mohammed

5. Leo

Oh Ella! What have you done?! Picture: istock

NAUGHTIEST GIRLS

1. Mia

2. Ella

3. Isabella

4. Amelia

5. Sophia

NICEST GIRLS

1. Isla

2. Ava

3. Grace

4. Olivia

5. Emily

