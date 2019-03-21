$20K BOOST: Grant to help M'boro teens get back on track

TOP WORK: Michael Tucker from the Independent Riders group is committed to helping teens and young people in need.

TOP WORK: Michael Tucker from the Independent Riders group is committed to helping teens and young people in need. Valerie Horton

WHEN teens walk into the Independent Riders' workshops, some can't read or write.

For many, it has been a long time since they heard a single word of praise.

But when they get involved, it can turn their lives around.

This week the Maryborough group was given $20,000 from the Federal Government to continue doing its work.

Michael Tucker, director of Independent Riders said the money would make a big difference.

He intends to purchase tools and computer equipment with the funds.

"The workshops make a significant difference,” he said.

"Young people getting into strife aren't used to any form of success or compliments.”

At the workshops, the teens are taught practical skills by building electric bikes, boosting their confidence and opening up employment opportunities.

In addition to giving them practical skills, improving reading, writing and numeracy is also one of the goals of the group.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the volunteer-run organisation was making a big difference for disengaged young people.

"This funding will provide six laptops, to help improve the numeracy and literacy of participants, as well as safety equipment, welding jackets, workshop equipment and a security system to keep the premises safe,” he said.

"When I heard about the great work that Independent Riders is doing to help our local youths, I fought to get this funding for their project, and I'm happy that I have been able to deliver this funding for the Maryborough community.”